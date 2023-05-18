The H.L. Neblett Center is about to invest $150,000 in tech upgrades in an effort to reach more teenagers.
Keith Cottoner, the center’s executive director, said funds were raised through local sponsorships to show the Clubhouse Network. Cottoner said the fundraising shows the community cares about the future of its youth.
“We’ve been working at this for 18 months,” he said. “I literally started speaking to anybody who would listen to me about this program because it is a game-changing program for our community. It’s a game-changing program for kids who come from a lower socioeconomic status.”
Cottoner’s goal is to raise $300,000, but the half that has been collected so far will cover the start-up costs to add a music studio with a production room and a computer lab equipped with PCs and iMacs, 3D and laser printers and other devices that will be free for youth 10 to 18 years old.
“For us, it will help us retain our kids,” Cottoner said. “Once our kids hit middle school, they tend to phase out. A lot of times they’ve been here most of their lives, and they kind of look at the Neblett Center as a daycare. ...This will provide us another way to not only get teens in the building and off the streets, but also make them productive.”
According to Cottoner, there is a barrier between youth who have access to the internet and other digital devices.
“The purpose of the Clubhouse Network is to bridge the digital divide between the haves and the have nots,” he said. “...One of my missions since taking over at Neblett Center was to try to find gaps and fill those gaps.”
Although the Clubhouse Network is a global organization with more than 120 locations, the closest one in Louisville.
Cottoner said it was a “Hail Mary” when he reached out to the Clubhouse Network about partnering.
But on May 10, Cottoner received confirmation that the Neblett Center had been approved to become an official member of the network.
Cottoner said he’s excited that local youth will be able to participate in the Clubhouse to career and Clubhouse to college programs. The plan will be to work with businesses and local colleges that offer tech degrees such as IT or cybersecurity.
“It’s basically preparing you for college, preparing you for a career in a tech field,” he said.
Cottoner said he doesn’t have an exact time frame of when the music studio and computer lab will be operational. The new program will also have its own director who will have to be hired.
So far, the city of Owensboro and Old National Bank have contributed to the tech project.
The Neblett Center is also investing $50,000 toward the start-up cost.
“I strongly believe we have to invest in it in order for others to believe in the program,” he said.
