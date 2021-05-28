The H.L. Neblett Community Center will hold a drive-through vaccine clinic from 6 to 8 p.m. Friday, May 28.
Executive Director Olga McKissic said the clinic is in partnership with Poole’s Pharmacy to administer the Pfizer vaccine to those in the community who wish to be vaccinated.
The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is currently authorized to be administered to anyone ages 12 and older, according to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s Emergency Use authorization for the vaccine.
This will be the second drive-through vaccine clinic held at the H.L. Neblett Community Center, the first having been in early May. Those who received their first shot at the center on May 6 may also receive their second dose at Friday’s clinic.
However, McKissic said the first dose shots will also be administered. The center only asks that appointments be made in advance, if possible, by calling the center at 270-685-3197.
“There will be some availability for walk-ins. They will bring some extra vials, but it won’t be a lot, so it is important that if you want to get vaccinated to call us,” she said.
Although McKissic said the Neblett Center is unsure whether it will host another clinic at this point, she said it will provide assistance to those who will need a second dose, if necessary.
“It would be determined by the number of people that are here. And if we have to transport them to Poole’s Pharmacy, then that’s what we will do,” she said. “We’re going to make it as convenient as possible and starting at 6 p.m., we hopefully will have folks lined up to come in to get that shot.”
McKissic said the idea behind hosting the clinic at the center is to make it more accessible for those in nearby neighborhoods.
Despite being closed temporarily due to the pandemic, she said it is still important for the center to be there for area residents.
“The Neblett Center’s still here for the community. Even though our doors are closed to the public, we still want our community to know — we want our neighborhoods to know that we are still here for them,” she said. “A lot of folks in the community don’t have transportation to get there. We are within walking distance of two of our housing units here … we’re more accessible.”
Holding the clinic’s after work hours also helps make it more accessible for those who cannot leave work during the day to receive the vaccine, she said.
The H.L. Neblett Community Center is at 801 W. Fifth St.
Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360
