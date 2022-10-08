Habitat for Humanity will unveil a new program next week that will teach and introduce local youth to trades such as plumbing and electricity.

Three camps have been organized for next week — Wednesday at Girls Inc., Thursday at the Boys and Girls Club and Friday at the Neblett Center — with the emphasis on the skilled trades of electricity, plumbing, innovation and construction of homes or what’s being called EPIC, said Jeremy Stephens, Habitat for Humanity director.

Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299

