Habitat for Humanity will unveil a new program next week that will teach and introduce local youth to trades such as plumbing and electricity.
Three camps have been organized for next week — Wednesday at Girls Inc., Thursday at the Boys and Girls Club and Friday at the Neblett Center — with the emphasis on the skilled trades of electricity, plumbing, innovation and construction of homes or what’s being called EPIC, said Jeremy Stephens, Habitat for Humanity director.
“We felt like this would be a really good project for Habit because, to us, it always leads back to homeownership,” Stephens said.
The trade vocations have traditionally been male dominated, but there’s opportunity for that to change, Stephens said.
“I wanted to start this (at Girls Inc.) and let them know this is for them, too, and something they can grow from,” Stephens said. “If anything, just learn from it, but maybe it sparks an interest in one of those young ladies and they develop a passion for it. Eventually, they’re in a trade taking caring of themselves and making a good living.”
Allyson Sanders, a Habitat board member, brought the idea for the EPIC camps.
Sanders, who is also an industry program coordinator at Owensboro Community & Technical College, said she has seen the need for more trade workers and looked for a way to introduce youth to the various vocations.
“I’m constantly seeing so many young people not really knowing or understanding the trades like welding, plumbing or overall innovation — what that means and how easily accessible the knowledge is and how long of a career they can have in those fields.”
Sanders said the possibility of having a shortage in trade workers is “a scary thing” for her.
“The look and feel of education doesn’t have to be leave home and go off to a four-year institution,” she said. “College is also those short-term credentials — it is HVAC; it is plumbing; it is welding. That’s education, too and they can get that right here at home.”
Shawna Kellems, who is a new home sales consultant for Jagoe Homes, was recruited by Sanders to teach the importance of home ownership.
Kellems said trade jobs offer good wages to make home ownership a reality.
“It’s life changing for people to be able to own a house,” she said. “Not everybody grows up in an atmosphere and sees that as an option. And we need to make sure all of our youth know that it’s an option for them.”
The camps will start at approximately 9:30 a.m. each day. On Wednesday, Girls Inc., will have a focus on electric and welding trades. They will be using virtual welders.
The Boys and Girls Club will concentrate Thursday on plumbing and innovation, and Friday’s camp at the Neblett Center will focus on construction.
Sanders said having knowledge of those skills can save money and come with a sense of accomplishment, even for those who don’t pursue a particular trade.
“There’s nothing like discovering an issue and finding out you can fix it,” Sanders said. “That’s part of what this is. We want to give those kids the satisfaction, even if they are living in an apartment or with their grandparents, that this is tangible … and we’re hoping they’ll remember this camp.”
