Tinisha McHenry applied to Habitat for Humanity for a home in July of 2022. From the beginning, McHenry was determined to make the Habitat system for building a home work for her and her son, Martize.
“They told me when I started, ‘It’s going to be two years,’ ” McHenry said Friday, while standing in front of her completed Habitat home on West 10th Street. “It took me a year, because I’m a go-getter.”
Over the past 13 months, McHenry put in 500 hours of work for the organization, including helping build five Habitat homes. McHenry exceeded the required amount of work by more than 150 hours.
At times, her young son was mad that she was working so hard, McHenry told the crowd at her home dedication Friday morning. But the work paid off, she said.
“I’m overwhelmed because I’m so happy,” McHenry said. “I’m blessed with this home, and I have something for my son.”
Friday’s dedication marked the 156th home Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County has built in the city. The home was built with both local donations and $100,000 from the Team Kentucky Nonprofit Assistance Fund.
“There is something to be said about making a decision not just to be in Owensboro, but to build with Habitat,” said Allyson Sanders, a Habitat board member. “This is important. This is magic.”
Lt. Gov. Jacqueline Coleman, who attended the dedication, said the home is “such an amazing opportunity for this family.”
Coleman, who is running for re-election along with Gov. Andy Beshear, said the home project “shows us what we can do when we drown out the noise and come together.”
While home ownership is out of reach for many people, “organizations like Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County continue to help level the playing fields,” Coleman said. Kentuckians of all political points of view come out to help when needed, she added.
“When times are tough, we prove time and time again that we have each other’s back,” Coleman said.
Jeremy Stephens, executive director for the local Habitat chapter, said the organization has a goal of increasing the number of homes it builds annually. The agency built five homes last year and will complete 10 homes this year.
Much of West 10th Street are homes built by Habitat for Humanity and the city, respectively, as affordable housing.
“This street has been completely remade,” Stephens said. “We have houses as far as you can see that are affordable and were built for that purpose.”
McHenry thanked everyone involved in the process of building her family’s home.
“Ya’ll don’t know what you did for my life,” McHenry said. She can tell her son, ‘Now we can go home, honey.’ ”
