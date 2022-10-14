The Pennyrile Habitat for Humanity dedicated a new home on Oct. 8 to Hopkinsville resident, Tammy Buckner, which was made possible thanks to the partnership with Hopkinsville Community College.
Buckner had lived in public housing for several years and had many severe problems with her home before going through the application and selection process with Habitat for Humanity.
During the dedication, Miss Buckner received the keys to her new home, a bible and other gifts for her home, and gave her thanks and appreciation to all who made her home possible.
Habitat for Humanity collaborated with volunteers, supporters and Hopkinsville Community College (HCC) students to build the home at no cost to the owner.
Dr. Alissa Young, President of Hopkinsville Community College made remarks at the home dedication about the partnership program with Habitat for Humanity Pennyrile Region and the Computer Technology Department at HCC and thanking them for their contribution to the project.
“Two years ago, we started the Construction Technology Program, and in our first year we actually did build our first habitat for humanity house. So students in that class had a great experience and last year we weren’t able to give them that experience but I’m excited for this year because there’s no better experience than actually building a house,” said HCC Construction Technology Coordinator Robert Smith.
Smith added that the students must complete a number of learning courses to obtain credentials and certificates and the program collaboration not only benefits the students but a family in need at the same time.
