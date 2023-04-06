Youth from 5 to 12 years old were introduced Wednesday to the electrical and welding trades at the H.L. Neblett Center.
The two-hour camp designed around electrical, plumbing, innovation and construction (EPIC) is a partnership with Owensboro/Daviess County Habitat for Humanity, Owensboro Community & Technical College and Jagoe Homes.
Jeremy Stephens, Habitat’s executive director, said the youth-focused initiative debuted during fall break and brought back for spring break.
“It initially started with, ‘How do we — A, get the youth exposed to the trades? And B, how do we get the kids … who might need it the most?’ We started looking at the availability of those individuals, and that was breaks. There are a lot of families who have the ability to leave, but a lot who aren’t because their parents have to work.”
With Habitat in constant need for skilled workers, Stephens said he sees firsthand the shortage of tradesmen, and fewer young people are pursuing those trade jobs.
“It came from real-life struggles; we’re in the construction business struggling to find contractors to do electrical, plumbing and insulation,” he said.
The Neblett Center is the first of three sites that will host EPIC camp this week. On Thursday, April 6, the EPIC camp will be at Girls Inc. teaching plumbing in innovation, and Friday’s camp on construction will be at the Boys and Girls Club.
Keith Cottoner, executive director of the H.L. Neblett Center, said he was in a program as a youth called Upward Bound, which introduced him “to a lot of different things in life.”
“So I lean on that and programs like EPIC camp,” he said. “…These kids wouldn’t get exposed to this in their daily lives, and this gives them a chance to see different things they normally wouldn’t have access to.”
Cottoner added that the hands-on component of the EPIC camp is also an appealing aspect.
“I think kids need to be more hands-on than we allow them to be,” he said. “I think a lot of things connect and click in their minds when they can actually work with their hands.”
Shawna Kellems, a Jagoe sales advisor who was at the camp, showed the youth blueprints from the company’s Leonardo Craftsman home.
Kellems said Jagoe has been involved with the EPIC camps from the start and helped develop the curriculum for it.
“I’ve worked in the housing industry for some time, and I’ve seen the changes based on the lack of the trades,” Kellems said. “I’ve also seen kids graduating from high school and not being certain about where they want to go from there. This was just an opportunity to connect those two things and let the kids have this new avenue that might be a good fit for them. And it may help improve the lack of tradesmen across our country.”
For Stephens, the next step is to grow the camp and offer it during the summer.
“The thought is we should be trying to connect with middle schoolers and high schoolers and grow a little more complex curriculum to make sure we’re engaging at the appropriate level with the appropriate information,” he said.
