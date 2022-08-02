Finding affordable housing has always been a challenge for Rey Iriarte’s family.
Iriarte, 35, his wife and two sons currently rent a three-bedroom apartment for $700 a month. On top of the rent, Iriarte’s wife and sons have medical issues that impact them financially.
But all that could change soon as they’re about to become new homeowners.
Iriarte and his family are set move into a 1,200-square-foot Habitat for Humanity home — four bedrooms, two baths — that’s under construction at 622 Elm St.
Iriarte said his mortgage will be significantly less than what he pays in rent, which will help cover other needs.
“I’ve never owned a home, and I’ve always been paying somebody else; my money is going into somebody else’s pocket,” he said.
The home is expected to be completed by mid-September.
Iriarte said it will be life-altering for his family.
“It’s going to change everything,” Iriarte said. “We’ll have a home where my family can feel more safe and secure; it will be a place where they can play and be kids in the backyard, and it will be a place of our own.”
The build is the 152nd home for Habitat for Humanity, with many more to come.
According to Jeremy Stephens, Habitat’s executive director, one out of every five families spend half their income on housing.
“Our job is to impact those one out of every five people and get to where they’re not spending half of their income on housing,” Stephens said. “So then they can spend it on other needed things like medical, schooling, groceries — all the other stuff we have to have to live. And then more importantly, they’re able to save money. …They can then fall back on themselves and not ask for help from anyone else.”
To help reduce that financial strain, Habitat’s mortgage payment is based on 90% of the appraised value, which comes with a no-interest loan.
“We’re not looking to make a profit at all; that’s not our goal,” Stephens said. “We feel like those two things combined are the step up they need to really boost them into being successful.”
Habitat has seen an influx in applications, driven by increases in both home prices and rental costs. The most recent cycle brought a record number of applications, Stephens said.
“We’ve accepted 16 new applicants, and that’s three times more than we’ve ever accepted in an application period before,” Stephens said. “Generally, it’s like three to five.”
Once an application is accepted, the next step is an evaluation process that involves the Habitat board and its various committees.
“One of our main committees is our property committee,” Stephens said. “We’re always looking for more land; how do we get it at an affordable or donated rate? So right now, they’re working overtime because of this big class.”
The City of Owensboro is one of Habitat’s main partners. The city donated the land for Iriarte’s home.
“Currently we’re building five to seven houses a year, but our goal in the next fiscal year is to build seven to 10 houses based upon the number of applications we’ve received,” Stephens said. “I know the funding is there because our community gives.”
Don Wilkins, dwilkins@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7299
