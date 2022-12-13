OWENWS-12-13-22 HABITAT

Rey Iriarte and his wife, Ashley Valez, talk while sitting on the sofa Monday in the living room of their new Elm Street home built by Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

Owensboro residents Rey Iriarte and Ashley Velez recently moved into their new Habitat for Humanity home on Elm Street.

Velez said the move is just in time for the family’s third child, which she’s expecting around April. She said she’s grateful for her family to now have a house to call home.

