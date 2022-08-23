Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County is hosting its first annual Quarter Mile fundraiser on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smothers Park.

The community is encouraged to bring quarters to Veterans Boulevard and lay them on a track that will stretch from the corner of Daviess Street to Frederica Street in front of the park.

