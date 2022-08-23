Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County is hosting its first annual Quarter Mile fundraiser on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Smothers Park.
The community is encouraged to bring quarters to Veterans Boulevard and lay them on a track that will stretch from the corner of Daviess Street to Frederica Street in front of the park.
Habitat’s goal is to raise one-mile worth of quarters, which is approximately $15K. The fundraiser is a way for the organization to raise money to help assist with the cost of materials for the next house build.
The track spans 1,000 feet one way, meaning the path will go up and down the road five times before getting to one-mile.
“We are so excited to have a chance to be out in the community to meet some new people, and hopefully raise a little money for our mission,” said Jeremy Stephens, executive director of the local Habitat. “This event will be a fun and easy way for anyone to contribute to their local Habitat for Humanity.”
Stephens said the board president, Tim Belec, brought the idea over when he moved to the area.
“What I like most about this event is that it’s low intensity,” Stephens said. “Almost the entire community can support this event, even current Habitat homeowners who are on tight budgets. It’s an easy way to help.”
Looking into the future, Stephens hopes this can become an annual event for the organization and the community.
Participants can expect free food, face painting, balloon animals and other games and activities, never leaving a boring moment, Stephens said.
At the end of 2022, Habitat will have built five homes this year, with 154 in total since the organization began servicing Owensboro and Daviess County.
Road closures will begin at 6 a.m. on Saturday. Monetary donations of other amounts will be accepted in the form of cash and check, as well as online donations through PayPal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.