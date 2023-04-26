Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County began construction Tuesday morning on one of its new initiatives that aims to provide luxury — while also raising funds for the organization’s next build.
Habitat for Humanity will raffle off a specialty yard barn — coined as the “Habitat Hut” — on July 7.
The hut, a 10-foot by 14-foot custom designed backyard shed, will be built by the organization’s construction crew and will include amenities such as a 55-inch television, a Weber gas grill, barstools and more.
The total price of the hut is valued at over $9,000 and includes free delivery for the winning recipient.
“This is not your grandma’s yard barn,” joked Jeremy Stephens, Habitat’s executive director. “This is meant for entertaining. This is meant for good times and fun.”
The hut will also include a side window that can be used to serve food and drinks during the summer months, while the inside will also be heavily decorated.
Stephens said the structure can also be used to meet a variety of needs, such as a storage or she shed space, a “man cave,” or a playhouse for children, among other options.
“We’re going to really showcase what our Habitat volunteer construction crew can do,” he said. “I think a lot of people are going to be really surprised ….”
Stephens described the initiative as a “unique experience” that came about not long ago.
“Just like every nonprofit, we have a group of folks that are involved in fundraising, dreaming and planning and plotting; and it just comes to a certain time where you realize what a small town you live in when you can’t think of a new idea,” Stephens said. “... We were really just trying to strategize (about) what we could do, and we came to the conclusion that what we do best is building.”
More from this section
Stephens said the “Habitat Hut” was a “spur of the moment idea” that came about “in a random committee meeting.”
“We really just kind of went with it,” he said. “I would say we’ve been thinking and working on this for about two months.”
Raffle tickets for the project, which is sponsored by Kight Home Center, with contributions from Liberty Federal Credit Union, Jagoe Homes and Atmos Energy, will go on sale May 8 and continue through June 30.
Tickets will be $20 each with only 4,000 tickets available. Tickets will be available for purchase in-person at Habitat For Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County, 2930 W. Fourth St., and virtually through PayPal and Venmo.
Stephens said a live stream drawing of the winner will take place on Habitat’s Facebook page on July 7.
Stephens and Shawna Kellems, Habitat board member for the fundraising committee, said all proceeds from the raffle will go to purchasing building materials and supplies for the next Habitat
house build.
Kellems also added the potential profit from the sale of tickets would add up to $80,000.
“Allowing the community to jump in on the chance to help provide funds for the next Habitat home is a big part of it,” she said. “Giving them that chance to participate and be a part of the community work that we do here at Habitat … is a big thing.”
For more information regarding the raffle and tickets, visit facebook.com/HabitatOwensboro or call 270-926-6110.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.