Habitat for Humanity needs items for its annual garage sale

Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro-Daviess County is accepting donations for its annual garage sale.
Virginia Braswell, Habitat for Humanity’s executive director, said items can be dropped off from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday at the nonprofit’s office, at 1702 Moseley St.
Clothing, books, furniture and other items usually found in garage sales are welcome.
“They have to be in good shape,” Braswell said.
Habitat for Humanity’s garage sale is scheduled for 7 a.m. to noon on March 14 at St. John United Methodist Church, 2160 Griffith Ave.
The event usually takes place at Century Christian Church on Tamarack Road, but it was unavailable.
Habitat for Humanity’s annual garage sale usually raises about $5,000 for the nonprofit.
“It’s undesignated money,” Braswell said. “It goes into the Habitat pot.”
Proceeds from the garage sale are sometimes used to buy special tools needed in the construction of homes or to buy vacant lots.
For more information about Habitat for Humanity’s garage sale, call the nonprofit at 270-926-6110.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
