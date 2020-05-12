Habitat for Humanity prepares for drive-by groundbreaking

COVID-19 has slowed work at the Owensboro-Daviess County Habitat for Humanity, but the organization is wrapping up house No. 142 and preparing a groundbreaking ceremony for the next build.
That ceremony may go down in Habitat’s history books as the most unusual groundbreaking ever.
At 2 p.m. on Sunday, three gold shovels will be placed at 455 Sutton Lane. They will be at least 6 feet apart — to ensure proper physical distancing, said Virginia Braswell, Habitat executive director.
The Rev. Farrell Isenberg of Crosspointe Baptist Church, new homeowner Sherri Adams and Crosspointe member Bobby Fields will stand behind the shovels.
Because state law prohibits large gatherings, Crosspointe members will drive by with signs and balloons to celebrate the congregation’s first Habitat build. Braswell calls the event “a drive-by groundbreaking.”
The church plans to give $30,000 to sponsor the new build and plans to partner with the Kentucky Housing Corp. on the project, Braswell said.
“(Crosspointe) have been planning to work with Habitat to sponsor a house for a number of years,” Braswell said.
During May each year, church members have been encouraged to donate a day’s pay toward a local Habitat build.
Crosspointe has been a longtime supporter, Braswell said. Some of its members have volunteered at the nonprofit, and the church has donated to Habitat in the past. This is Crosspointe’s first time to sponsor a home, however.
Earlier, Habitat shut down completely for two weeks due to the coronavirus.
As a result, house No. 142 is about a month behind, Braswell said. She hopes to close on it in early June.
Currently, a few volunteers come to work on pre-builds, she said. They wear masks, work as much as possible outside and observe physical distancing.
Office employees work one per shift now, just enough to have a presence in the building.
Habitat usually accepts applications for new homeowners in January and June. Braswell said the nonprofit has canceled next month’s application program because of COVID-19.
The next application period will take place in January 2021.
“We’re still upwards and doing,” Braswell said. “We still appreciate donations to keep us up and running.”
Donations can be mailed to Habitat for Humanity, 1702 Moseley St., Owensboro, KY 42303.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
