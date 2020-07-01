Habitat for Humanity starts Pennies and Prayers campaign

No sponsor has come forward for Owensboro-Daviess County Habitat for Humanity’s 144th build, so the nonprofit is starting a new fundraising campaign titled Pennies and Prayers.
The initiative kicks off Wednesday, July 1, and continues all month.
“We’re asking the community for pennies and prayers to make this happen for this family,” said Virginia Braswell, Habitat executive director. “We need both pennies and prayers.”
Braswell hopes the idea will catch on with families. Children can write prayers that can be shared on Habitat’s social media. In addition, families can come up with innovative ways to raise money.
Church groups might also enjoy the Pennies and Prayers challenge, she said.
“We’re not asking for thousands and thousands of dollars. We’re just looking for donations to help us through a skimpy time,” Braswell said.
Coins are welcome, but Braswell hopes the bulk of donations come in the form of checks.
Like most regional nonprofits, Habitat has experienced a large financial wallop from COVID-19. The nonprofit’s spring garage sale was postponed until later this month, and Habitat’s largest fundraiser of the year — Banjos & Brunch — has been canceled. The August event generally brings in about $20,000 in profit.
Other Habitat chapters around Kentucky are using the Pennies and Prayers idea to raise money, Braswell said. The local chapter is following their lead.
Beginning Wednesday, donors may drop off pennies and prayers at Habitat’s office at 1702 Moseley St. For more information about the campaign, call Braswell at 270-926-6110.
In addition to that campaign, Habitat will host its annual garage sale July 17, 18 and 20 at 2606 W. Second St.
The event’s hours vary.
The sale runs from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. July 17, from 7 a.m. to noon July 18, and from 3 to 6 p.m. July 20. The last day will be a half-price sale.
Braswell said everyone is asked to wear a face mask and practice physical distancing of 6 feet between shoppers — just like in retail shops. Habitat plans to have masks for sale for shoppers who don’t have them.
During COVID-19, the building’s capacity will be limited to 50 people.
“We usually don’t have more than 50 at a time anyway,” Braswell said.
Renee Beasley Jones, 270-228-2835, rbeasleyjones@messenger-inquirer.com.
