Habitat for Humanity is planning a dedication service and open house from 1 to 3 p.m. Sunday at its new location at 2930 W. Fourth St. — half a block off of Carter Road.
“We’ll be letting people take a tour and we’ll be dedicating the building,” said Virginia Braswell, the organization’s executive director.
Habitat paid $535,000 for the 30-year-old, 8,000-square-foot building, which was formerly the home of General Glass Co.
The local chapter of Habitat for Humanity was approved in 1988 and built its first home the following year.
Braswell said the chapter’s 150th house will be under construction before the end of the year.
Habitat provides homes for low-income families, with 20-year, interest-free mortgages.
Successful applicants must complete 350 hours of sweat equity, which can be any chore from cutting grass on Habitat’s vacant lots to helping with the nonprofit’s newsletter.
A year ago, after 11 years in an office and warehouse at 1702 Moseley St., Habitat for Humanity was planning to move to the former Office Equipment Co. location at 1701 Breckenridge St.
Braswell said the construction committee decided that the organization needed a bigger warehouse there.
Habitat had spent about $80,000 renovating the Breckenridge Street property before discovering that they were unable to build the warehouse they needed at the site.
So, the organization began searching for a new location.
And in August, it bought the property on West Fourth Street.
Habitat sold the Moseley Street building earlier this year, and Braswell said the sale of the Breckenridge building is pending.
She said the organization “is always looking for donations. We need money for building supplies for the houses we have going on right now.”
Donations can be made by calling Habitat at 270-926-6110.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
