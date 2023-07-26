Habitat for Humanity Owensboro-Daviess County’s warehouse, 2930 W. 4th St., was filled Tuesday with items that will be sold from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.
Among the donations are desks, appliances, chairs, light fixtures and replacement windows.
Throughout the year, Jeremy Stephens, Habitat’s executive director, said the organization will not only receive monetary donations, but also the larger, expensive items needed to furnish a home.
Stephens added that used furniture and other household items are acceptable for furnishing Habitat homes, but they’re always outfitted with new appliances for the warranties and to ensure the longest life from them.
“Anything that’s donated that we can put into the house, we’re going to,” Stephens said. “It’s savings we can pass on.”
For Habitat, this second sale of the year has an even greater importance because of the increased effort to build more homes.
Stephens said the organization was constructing five homes per year but decided to double that annual number to help meet the low-income housing demand.
“It’s been extremely challenging,” Stephens said. “We’ve been constantly fundraising to make up that gap, and so far we’ve done it. We’re halfway through our year, but I can forecast that we’re going to make our goal. But getting there has been a nonstop effort.”
To meet Habitat’s 10-home goal, Stephens said there will be a “four-home push” before the end of the year. The applicants for the homes have all been approved.
“All of the houses will have foundations by the end of August,” he said. “And then we’ll have some big volunteer days, and we’ll frame them all real quick. They’re all right in the same proximity.”
For this sale, 100% of the proceeds will go to Habitat’s construction materials fund for the houses being built this fall. All items will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.
“Our sales are a great way for people who need home goods to find a great deal,” Stephens said. “Whether you’re moving into your first apartment for college, flipping a house or you’re a landlord looking for affordable materials for your rental units, we got what you need.
“And of course, the bonus is every penny our community spends in this sale goes to help affordable housing here in Owensboro-Daviess County.”
