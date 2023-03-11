Owensboro/Daviess County Habitat for Humanity has its sights set on building a neighborhood off Kentucky Highway 144.
According to Jeremy Stephens, Habitat’s executive director, the agency is looking to purchase nearly 3 acres for $200,000 next to a shopping center in the 2900 block of the highway.
However, Stephens said Habitat will have to be approved for a community development block grant (CDBG) before it can purchase the land.
“We’ve identified a property, and the owner of that property has agreed to that price,” Stephens said. “We have not purchased it yet because we legally can’t until the grant is finalized.”
Green River Area Development District will be applying for the CDBG in the amount of $800,000, which will require the $200,000 match from Habitat.
Daviess Fiscal Court will also have to approve a resolution for the CDBG and act as a pass-through if the funding is secured.
Most Habitat homes in Daviess County have been constructed in existing city neighborhoods.
However, this project would be Habitat’s first major housing development in Daviess County that would not only involve the homes, but also the infrastructure.
Stephens said the board received $1 million last year from Fiscal Court, which spurred the idea of pursuing a Habitat neighborhood.
“Their restriction on that was, ‘We’d love to see you build more in the county,’ ” Stephens said. “We’ve spent the past six months trying to identify properties. We can save exponentially if we don’t have to use septic tanks.”
To meet Fiscal Court’s request, Stephens said the challenge was finding land outside the city limits with sewers available.
But even after finding a suitable site, Stephens added that the early figures showed that the infrastructure — road, sidewalks and utilities — would consume the $1 million from the county.
“My concern was that we were going to spend the big bulk of that not building houses,” he said.
Stephens said that’s when he learned about the CDBG funding that could be used for infrastructure construction.
“It’s not an easy thing, but it definitely gets us in the ballpark where we can build on a higher level and a bigger scale,” he said.
The preliminary plan is to build 12 homes in the neighborhood.
Stephens said he was initially wanting to construct a larger number of homes there.
“We were going to do it the Habitat way and build as many as we could,” he said. “We were talking about 16 to 20. …But the Fiscal Court told us these need to be an example of what affordable housing can be. Don’t do what a lot of builders do and just pack them in. They backed us off and said let’s give these folks a yard and the space they need. So I was pleasantly surprised by that.”
A committee is also working on a name for the neighborhood.
“We’re really going to be forward thinking on that — how to honor something or somebody,” Stephens said. “But there’s nothing definite yet.”
Fiscal Court expects to hear Habitat’s CDBG resolution at its next regular meeting at 5 p.m. March 23.
