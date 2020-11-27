Habitat planning fundraiser, move

After 11 years in an office and warehouse at 1702 Moseley St., Habitat for Humanity is moving next year to the former Office Equipment Co. location at 1701 Breckenridge St.
“We hope to be moved by Easter,” Virginia Braswell, the organization’s executive director, said earlier. “We’re working with planning and zoning on closing an alley.”
She said, “The board and the construction committee feel like we need more space and privacy for our clients. We have a good team working on it.”
Braswell said, “And I’ll have a big office and window.”
The current location has 2,736 square feet of space. The new location has 7,048.
Braswell said in preparation for the move, Habitat has planned a fundraiser from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Dec. 12.
It’s called Donations, Donuts & Drive-through.
“It will be at the new place,” Braswell said. “People can drive through and make a donation in a hard hat or bucket and pick up a donut.”
She said, “We’re not selling donuts. We’re giving them to donors.”
Volunteers will be wearing Santa hats, Braswell said.
“People can drive through the parking lot and see the new building,” she said. “Safe, gloved hands will present the donuts.”
The Owensboro chapter of Habitat for Humanity began in October 1988.
Braswell said, “We’ve built six houses this year. We usually do five to seven.”
The organization’s 144th house still needs windows, she said.
Habitat provides homes for low-income families.
The program offers 20-year, interest-free mortgages, Braswell said earlier.
House payments — including taxes and insurance payments — typically run from $450 to $500 a month.
It’s a partnership between the nonprofit and its future homeowners.
Successful applicants must complete 350 hours of sweat equity, which can be any chore from cutting grass on Habitat’s vacant lots to helping with the nonprofit’s newsletter.
Office Equipment closed on Dec. 31, 2019. It built the building at 1701 Breckenridge St. in 1969.
Keith Lawrence
