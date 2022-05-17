Habitat for Humanity of Owensboro and Daviess County will be hosting a warehouse sale of a different sort Friday and Saturday at their location at 2930 W. Fourth St., Owensboro.

“Historically they have tried to have something similar annually in the spring, but this one is a little different,” Executive Director Jeremy Stephens said Monday.

Stephens said the nonprofit organization has searched out quality items that have been donated to Habitat for Humanity throughout the last six months in order to bolster sales this year.

“We, just like everybody else, are seeing the costs of supplies increase, and it has really hit us hard,” he said. “We are going to have a lot of brand new and in the box items and home supplies that we probably haven’t had in the past.”

“There is going to be some quality furniture and lots of home goods and while we have done the same thing in the past, I think it will be a lot different for the community,” Stephens said.

Funds raised during the sale will be utilized by Habitat for Humanity for its upcoming building projects.

Stephens said there are currently three Habitat houses under construction, including its 150th home in Owensboro, which is scheduled to be completed sometime next week. Construction on two additional homes is scheduled to begin sometime within the next month.

“The money that we are hoping to raise from this warehouse sale will really go towards the two new homes and establishing the funds we need to get those started,” Stephens said.

The warehouse sale will be 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. Friday, May 20 and again from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. Saturday, May 21.

Volunteers will be on hand to assist people and answer questions about the inventory for sale and also collect payment, which can be made in cash or check.

Stephens said the increased costs of building materials and supplies have been difficult for the nonprofit organization, but they are finding a way forward. While a for-profit business can increase their prices to compensate for their increased costs, the answer is not that simple for Habitat for Humanity.

“That kind of defeats the purpose of our entire mission,” Stephens said. “We are leaning on the community more; we are asking for more volunteers to come out, and they have.”

Stephens said they have had to make some changes, including alter building plans, finding more economical ways of doing things and just generally be able to adapt.

“It is one of those things where if you don’t adapt you are probably not going to survive,” he said. “We are just trying to find anyway we can to adapt to the changing times so that we can not only survive, but thrive.”