Michael Johnson remembers the importance of interacting with positive male role models when he was a kid growing up in a single-parent household, which is why he wanted to participate in the Hager Preschool Love of Literacy event that will be taking place throughout the month of February.
Johnson, an Owensboro Public School board member, will be joining other male role models who visit the preschool to read to students. This is the second year the school has done such a program.
“I was really excited when I was asked to be a part of that because I know how important it is to have a male role model to be able to come into the preschool and read to the children,” Johnson said. “One thing I really like about it is you are able to show the kids that you love them and you care about them, and that really brightens their day.”
Sherry Baber, OPS preschool coordinator, said the program was developed last year as a way to provide more positive experiences with men for the students. Many of the students come from single-parent households and don’t have much interaction with adult males throughout their day.
“We only have one male employee in the building, and that’s the custodian, and the kids absolutely adore him,” Baber said. “They do really thrive on male involvement, and to have a male role model in their life. We just feel like that’s very important.”
She said the school also has programs for moms and for female role models, but that there are few programs for adult male role models.
Previously, male OPS district staff members, city commissioners, bank executives and more have come to read to students. Each day the visitors will bring their own book to read to students. They also have discussions with students, whether about what they do for a living or about the books themselves.
Throughout the month of February, the school also does a coin drive. Last year they donated to St. Benedict’s Homeless Shelter and their goal was to raise $500 because that is the cost to house one male for one year. They ended up raising $1,500.
“The kids were so proud,” Baber said. “Every day they wanted to bring in their plastic baggie full of change from home, so we are doing it again this year.”
This year’s coin drive will go toward Friends of Sinners.
For more information on becoming a reading volunteer or donating to the coin drive for Friends of Sinners, contact the school at 270-686-1125.
Bobbie Hayse, bhayse@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7315
