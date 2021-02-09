John DeLacey said he likes to participate in the Hager Preschool “I Love to Read Month” festivities because he knows what kind of impact reading can have on children and sees the results every day as principal of Owensboro High School.
On Monday morning, DeLacey participated in the programming with Hager by reading one of his favorite children’s book, “My Lucky Day” by Keiko Kasza. This year, the programming looked a little different due to the pandemic: it was virtual.
Sherry Baber, Owensboro Public Schools preschool coordinator, said she and her staff decided to continue with the reading program throughout the month of February in spite of COVID-19.
For several years the school has invited males to come and read to children. The idea is to show male in a positive light while also inspiring students to read, Baber said.
So far, coaches within the school district have read as well as some high school sports players, and several parents of students at Hager.
“We love to see the men get involved, and our kids thrive on it,” Baber said. “They get so excited to have a guest reader, and we feel like it’s a good time to get those male role models with our kids.”
During the program, which lasts through the month of February, students will be given three books to take home and share with their families.
“We hope it inspires families to sit down and read together,” Baber said. “We are trying to encourage more reading.”
She said COVID has changed a lot of things, but they didn’t want it to impact this program negatively. So, readers are tuning in via Google Meets to read in real time to the students. Students also have an opportunity to ask the men questions about what they do for a living as well as questions about the books being read.
Baber said preschool students at Hager have bought into virtual learning, so it isn’t much of a shift for them to hear the stories read via video.
As a former elementary school teacher, DeLacey said he always enjoys the opportunity to interact with the little kids.
Reading is the foundation for all learning, he said, so it’s doubly important to him to participate in the program.
“The goal for me is always to find a fun story to read to them so they can develop a passion for reading, and that will help them in years to come,” he said. “Hopefully we can create that spark for kids so that they have that excitement for reading.”
“My Lucky Day” is about a pig that outsmarts a fox, DeLacey said, adding that he picked a book from his home that his own children always enjoyed hearing.
Reading pays dividends, he said.
“We see these kids when they come to the high school, so I know how important reading is in the long run,” he said.
