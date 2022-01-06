Two familiar faces from Daviess County government entered the race for judge-executive on Wednesday.
Former Judge-Executive Reid Haire, who held the office between 1999 and 2010, and former Central County Commissioner Bruce Kunze, both filed to run for the county’s top seat.
Kunze, who held the Central Commissioner seat from 1999 to 2010, has filed to run as a Democrat, and is the first member of his party to file for the office.
Haire, who was a Democrat when he served as judge, has filed to run as a Republican. That sets up, so far, a three-way primary between current Central County Commissioner Charlie Castlen, and Owensboro businessman Will Mounts.
Haire served 27 years with the Internal Revenue Service, and retired as the agency’s regional manager for western Kentucky.
In a press release, Haire listed accomplishments as judge-executive, including “partner(ing) with the city to completely revamp our downtown area.”
The release said during his tenure, Fiscal Court was part of creating the new Owensboro Health, the new jail, and the Community Health Center.
Fiscal Court also purchased the land and “allocated county dollars to build Kentucky’s first locally financed four-year university” with the Western Kentucky University-Owensboro campus.
Haire said he made the decision to run for county judge in recent months.
“I felt there was a gap in experience, management and leadership, which whoever holds the office needs to have,” Haire said.
“I looked at the field” of candidates, Haire said. “I also considered some positive things that could be done in the area of economic development, infrastructure, on education and all the areas I focused on in my 12 years in office. I didn’t hear it or see it in the other candidates.”
Haire said he would work with city officials “to make some significant improvements in the economic development area and the recreation area.”
Haire said his time away from county government was needed “to reenergize myself” to run for the office again.
“You want to hand (the office) over to someone who has new ideas, and will move the ball forward,” Haire said.
Kunze is a retired teacher and is a director of the Wendell Ford Government Education Center. He has also served as a board member of the Owensboro Regional Farmers Market.
In a press release, Kunze said his priorities as judge would be to “enhance economic opportunities for all county residents;” to “explore innovative ways to streamline and provide sufficient funding for public safety;” to “establish and fund annual drainage and infrastructure projects;” and to”ensure fiscal responsibility.”
Kunze said there was no issue in particular that prompted him to run.
“I do want to make sure we have elected officials that are forward-thinking and can be open-minded. ... “I want to see the community moving forward, and it takes the right person to make that happen,” Kunze said.
Kunze said Fiscal Court had a number of accomplishments during his time in office, including building the East County Fire Station and Utica Fire Station, creating the county operations center, and passing the countywide smoking ordinance.
“The smoking ordinance we passed was very forward-looking,” Kunze said.
Fiscal Court was joined with the city in 2009 to raise the insurance premium tax, which generated funds to build the Owensboro Convention Center.
“Without the support of Fiscal Court, I don’t think that would have happened,” Kunze said. “It was a successful 12 years, in my opinion, and I was honored to be a part of that.”
Kunze said he did not consider changing political parties.
“I know there has been a lot of divisiveness between the two parties, but I think in a local election, people look at the individual,” Kunze said. “I think I have the record” to run for the office, he said.
Kunze said he would release a more specific platform in the future.
“I’m just excited to be running, and I look forward to talking to people about my ideas, and their ideas as well,” Kunze said.
James Mayse, 270-691-7303, jmayse@messenger-inquirer.com
