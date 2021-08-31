Reid Haire isn’t interested in returning to political life. He’s more than happy being retired.
However, the 73-year-old former Daviess County judge-executive, who held the office from 1998 until his retirement in 2010, decided he wanted to make his voice heard about how the county could best utilize the $19.7 million in federal American Rescue Plan Act funding it is set to receive.
So Haire recently wrote a letter to current Daviess County Judge-Executive Al Mattingly to offer suggestions.
“I told him that it is a historic opportunity that the county has,” Haire said Monday. “I don’t recall in the county’s history to be able to have $19-plus million to be able to look out over the community and determine what the needs are — and try and use those funds in a way that will be so beneficial for our community.”
Haire said he wasn’t aware of a public community survey regarding the ARPA funds — which was open Aug. 4-16 — until after the fact. He decided that his letter to Mattingly could serve as a substitute for the survey.
“I told him it is a marvelous legacy, that he will be able to make some changes which could last for decades and be a benefit for decades,” Haire said of what he wrote.
Mattingly confirmed he received the letter, but said that Fiscal Court will wait until it has the final guidelines from the Treasury Department before it begins to allocate the funding.
“I really appreciate his continued interest in the community, even though he has been retired for 12 years now,” Mattingly said. “I appreciate Judge Haire. I respect him a great deal. I appreciate his comments and the letter.”
Mattingly said he doesn’t believe that final federal guidance will be in place until late October of this year, at the earliest.
Haire said he outlined about five different ideas for how he thought the money could best be spent to make the most of it in the community.
The ideas include a $2 million partnership with Habitat for Humanity and local homebuilders to build 40 homes for low-income families in the community, $3.5 million allocated for a new senior citizen center and $2 million to create a new mental health initiative in Daviess County.
The building that houses the Senior Community Center of Owensboro Daviess County, at 1650 W. Second St., dates to the 1930s and is in need of repairs.
“That building is over 80 years old and in poor condition,” he said. “You could build a 15,000- to 17,000-square-foot building for about $3.5 million, or maybe even a little less.”
While the COVID-19 pandemic has affected all age groups, Haire said that perhaps America’s oldest citizens have been dealt the heaviest blows, and that has shaped his outlook on how he would like to see some of the money spent.
“I guess the main reason is that our older citizens suffered the greatest losses during the pandemic,” Haire said. “I thought using COVID-19 dollars for a new center would be an appropriate use of the money.”
Another idea Haire said he included in his suggestions has already been approved by Daviess Fiscal Court, and that is to build permanent restroom facilities at Horse Fork Creek Park, at 3005 Fairview Drive. Originally opened 14 years ago as a soccer park, a spray-park and inclusive playground were added to expand the park’s offerings.
Mattingly said during the inclusive playground’s dedication last June that permanent restrooms, a picnic shelter and a paved parking lot would be the next improvements to the park.
Haire said he closed his letter by wishing Mattingly well and telling him that his suggestions are simply some projects Haire believes could have a lasting impact on the Daviess County community.
“I hope they determine a priority of needs and determine where those dollars can best be used to serve the greatest number of people and talk to a lot of individuals,” Haire said. “I didn’t want the opportunity to pass and not at least put my two cents in.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.