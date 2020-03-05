The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is adding a 152-square-foot video screen marquee to the front of its building at Frederica and West Second streets.
The Owensboro Historic Preservation Board gave its approval to the plan on Wednesday.
And Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said work on the new screen on the top right side of the facade will begin as soon as possible.
Owensboro Concept Designs is creating the marquee.
Zoning regulations for downtown marquees say they can’t be more than 100 square feet.
But the board decided that since the Hall of Fame’s 10-foot by 15-foot marquee will be at the top of the building rather than near the street, it won’t be too large for its location.
And members noted that a similar video screen marquee was approved for the Owensboro Convention Center in 2013.
Joslin said the LED screen will have “very high resolution.”
The size, he said, gives it “maximum impact” downtown.
Joslin said the Hall of Fame will use the video screen to promote concerts, ROMP and other bluegrass-related events.
But he said it will also be used to promote other community events like the upcoming Owensboro Hydrofair.
In its first year of operation, the Hall of Fame drew 35,329 people from 47 states and 15 other countries to 36 concerts and to tour the museum.
Several thousand more came to weddings, dinners and meetings in the building.
Joslin said the Hall is continually adding events, such as more downtown ROMPs and the planned Official Kentucky State Old-Time Fiddlers Championship.
