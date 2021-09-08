The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is a busy place with the start of ROMP, its annual bluegrass festival, on Sept. 15.
But Tuesday afternoon, the Hall of Fame took time to unveil its new LED video wall on the east side of the front of the building at 311 W. Second St.
It’s 10 feet wide and 15 feet tall and is visible to traffic on both Frederica and West Second streets.
At the same time, the Hall of Fame began an onsite pre-festival check-in for people with ROMP tickets.
The check-in continues from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday (Sept. 8) and Thursday, 2 to 5:30 p.m. on Friday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday.
The early check-in is only for those with proof of vaccination for COVID-19.
People wanting to check-in now should bring proof of vaccination, proof of identification and their ROMP 2021 ticket.
Children under 16 who don’t have a photo ID must be accompanied by a parent who can attest to their identity.
People with questions should email healthandsafety@bluegrassmuseum.org
The LED video wall will be used to highlight upcoming concerts, programs and festivals, like ROMP.
Southern Star Central Gas Pipeline paid for the video wall and donated it to the community.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame & Museum, said the video wall “is a great way to get the word out to the local community about upcoming concerts and events, but it goes much deeper than that. The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is part of a larger economic strategy centered upon tourism, and we are seeing this strategy pay off for both the Hall of Fame and for our community.
“We’re so fortunate to have partners like Southern Star.”
Jimmy Staton, president & CEO of Southern Star, said the company “proudly stands with our community in celebrating our area’s bluegrass heritage. The arts and cultural tourism draw so many to Owensboro and Daviess County, while enhancing the quality of life for those who call it home. We are honored to underwrite the new LED video wall.
“Bluegrass is such a part of the heart of our community. This gives everybody who drives by a view of what’s going on in Owensboro.”
Plans for the wall were delayed last year by the coronavirus pandemic.
Joslin said, “The video wall is designed to compel people to come through our doors to experience the music and programming first-hand. One possible alternative for the space was a cut steel version of our logo, but we felt the video wall was much more dynamic and a better resource for conveying the energy around the music.”
He said the video wall is “very high density, so we plan to highlight performance clips and other videos that will translate well to the big screen. Declaring that Owensboro is the Bluegrass Music Capital of the World is one thing, but adding this important feature to our building conveys to everyone that we are living out this claim in creative, tangible ways.”
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
