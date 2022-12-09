“My Bluegrass Story,” the 13-episode series of bluegrass shows that the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum produced in July 2021, is still in reruns on RFD-TV.
And it’s still bringing fans of the show to town to visit the Hall of Fame.
So, the museum has added an exhibit of some of the artifacts from the artists who have appeared in the series.
Carly Smith, curator, said fans have come from all over the country, but primarily from the Midwest.
The exhibit resembles old downtown storefronts with their window displays.
There’s the dress that Rhonda Vincent wore when she was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry that’s on loan from the Opry, along with her first mandolin and a photo of her wearing the dress on the Opry.
And there’s a dress from Brooke Aldridge, along with her female vocalist of the year trophy from the International Bluegrass Music Association in 2017.
There’s one of Charlie Waller’s guitars; Tammy Rogers’ red leather boots, a jacket and her first fiddle; and two of Doyle Lawson’s mandolins.
There’s also a fiddle from Becky Buller, one of Dan Tyminski’s guitars, Del McCoury’s Grand Ole Opry induction trophy and Russell Moore’s mandolin and his male vocalist of the year trophy from the IBMA.
Noah Wall’s guitar, a banjo from Joe Mullins, a resonator guitar from Rob Ickes, a guitar from Trey Hensley and a jacket from Tony Kamel and his first guitar are also displayed.
Clips from each of the shows in the series play in a loop on at TV screen.
The shows were filmed inside the museum, with artists interacting with artifacts and talking about their careers.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, predicted last year that the series would bring fans to town.
“ ‘My Bluegrass Story’ provides viewers a taste of what they will experience when they visit the Hall of Fame in person, both the exhibits and the music behind the exhibits,” he said.
And it has, Smith said.
