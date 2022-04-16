Kentucky Humanities will celebrate its 50th anniversary in partnership with the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum with the "New Grass in the Bluegrass" event at 7 p.m. June 7 at Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum.
The event will feature musician Sam Bush and Michael Johnathon, the host of "Woodsongs Old-Time Radio Hour," who will discuss storytelling through song and the impact of music on the commonwealth and the United States.
The event is free but reservations are required.
To make reservations, visit bluegrass-hall.ticketleap.com/new-grass-in-the-bluegrass/dates/Jun-07-2022_at_0700PM.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.