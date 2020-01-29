Owensboro’s Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is among 20 contenders for the title of America’s favorite music museum.
“If we were to win, it would add even more legitimacy to the museum,” Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said this week. “We’d be playing on more of a national scale like the country and rock & roll museums. It’s great to see us included.”
There are 20 contenders for the title.
And since they’re listed alphabetically on the site, anyone voting will see the Bluegrass Hall of Fame whether they vote for it or not.
That alone gives the Hall of Fame a lot of national exposure.
At noon Tuesday, the Hall of Fame was in 10th place — just ahead of the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum.
The USA TODAY Travel Media Group’s 10Best.com is running the contest.
Fans of the museums can vote once a day until 11 a.m. CDT on Feb. 17.
The rankings will be announced on Feb. 28.
The museum with the most votes will receive the Readers’ Choice award.
Voters have to be at least 18.
The site is www.10best.com/awards/travel/best-music-museum.
The other nominees are the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center, Indianola, Mississippi; Buddy Holly Center, Lubbock, Texas; County Music Hall of Fame and Museum, Nashville; Delta Blues Museum, Clarksdale, Mississippi; Grammy Museum L.A. Live, Los Angeles; Grammy Museum Mississippi, Cleveland, Mississippi; Johnny Cash Museum, Nashville.
Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum, Memphis; Motown Museum, Detroit; Museum of Pop Culture, Seattle; Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix; Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum, Nashville; National Blues Museum, St. Louis; National Music Museum, Vermillion, South Dakota; Patsy Cline Museum, Nashville; Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, Cleveland; Songbirds Guitar Museum, Chattanooga, Tennessee; Stax Museum of American Soul Music, Memphis; and the Woody Guthrie Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Carly Smith, the Hall of Fame’s marketing director, said a post on the Hall’s Facebook page has already received more than 800 “likes” and more than 70 shares.
“We’ll be doing some promotions,” she said. “Bluegrass fans are definitely passionate about their music.”
Last year, 10Best.com asked readers who made the best burgoo in Kentucky.
Moonlite Bar-B-Q Inn placed second and Old Hickory Bar-B-Q was third.
And in 2016, Owensboro’s International Bar-B-Q Festival finished third in the 10Best “10 Best Barbecue Festivals” contest.
270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
