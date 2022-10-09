Hall of Fame creates Loretta Lynn exhibit

Loretta Lynn, the country music icon who died Tuesday at age 90, was never a bluegrass musician.
But she now has a small exhibit in the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum downtown.
When news of Lynn’s death reached Owensboro, Carly Smith, the museum’s curator, started searching through the archives to find Lynn memorabilia.
“Sometimes, people donate entire collections to us,” she said. “And there are things in there besides bluegrass.”
Smith found a show bill from a 1965 Tidewater Barn Dance performance in Virginia where Lynn was billed as “the queen of country music.”
But her name was misspelled as “Lorette.”
There’s a “Cowboy Songs” magazine from 1963 with her picture on the cover.
There’s an original copy of her autobiography, “Coal Miner’s Daughter.”
And an album, “Loretta Lynn Sings,” her debut studio album from 1963, is featured.
There’s even a western saddle that once belonged to Lynn.
More from this section
Smith said she doesn’t know if Lynn ever used the saddle.
But she gave it to another artist who donated it to the museum in 1999.
This is the first time it’s been on display, Smith said.
She said she found a video online of the Wilburn Brothers, Lynn and Bill Monroe with their arms around each other singing “Angel Band,” a bluegrass tune.
Lynn’s big break in country music came when she was hired as the “girl singer” in the Wilburn Brothers — Teddy and Doyle Wilburn’s — band.
She was there from 1960 to 1968.
Lynn was also featured on “The Wilburn Brothers Show,” a syndicated television show that ran from 1963 to 1974.
Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said Lynn is a Kentucky native and “music icon.”
That’s why the museum is featuring the small pop-up exhibit, he said.
Keith Lawrence, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
