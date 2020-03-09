The Martin Guitar Charitable Foundation said recently that it awarded $355,000 in grants to 52 organizations in 2019.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in Owensboro was among them.
Carly Smith, the Hall of Fame’s marketing director, said the foundation gave the Hall of Fame $10,000 to be used for its Saturday music program.
It was the second year that the Hall has received a grant from the foundation.
In 2018, the foundation gave the Hall of Fame a $5,000 grant for its educational programs and four Martin guitars for its Pickin’ Parlor.
The Hall of Fame started the Saturday lesson program in the fall of 2005, funded then by grants from the Marilyn & William Young Charitable Foundation and the Kentucky Arts Council.
Today, an average of 400 people a year take lessons in guitar, mandolin, banjo and fiddle on Saturdays at the Hall.
The Martin Guitar Co. says it has distributed $3.33 million in grants to nonprofit music, arts, education and environmental action organizations since 1996.
Other national organizations, like the Hall of Fame, that received money from the foundation last year were Guitars in the Classroom, San Diego; Metropolitan Museum of Art , New York City; Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix, Arizona; Museum of Making Music, Carlsbad, California; Old Town School of Folk Music, Chicago; Southern Folklife Collection at University of North Carolina; WHYY, Philadelphia; and the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
C. F. Martin & Co. has been making musical instruments since 1833, when Christian Friedrich Martin opened a shop in New York City.
