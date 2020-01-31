Dobro master Jerry Douglas, almost certainly a future Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame member himself, will host a celebration of the latest inductees into the Hall of Fame on March 28.
The show at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in downtown Owensboro will also feature performances by Michael Cleveland, Alison Brown, Mark Schatz, Jeff White and the U.S. Navy band Country Current.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said a couple more artists may be announced later.
The show will feature a lot of music, he said.
It celebrates the careers of The Kentucky Colonels, Mike Aldridge and Bill Emerson, who were inducted into the hall last fall by the International Bluegrass Music Association.
Those artists have influenced generations of musicians, Joslin said.
Tickets are $38 and $48.
They are available at bluegrasshall.org.
Joslin said he expects tickets to go fast.
“This is the kind of show bluegrass fans will travel a long way to see,” he said.
The Hall of Fame will begin advertising the show next week.
The Kentucky Colonels included brothers Clarence and Roland White along with Roger Bush, LeRoy Mack and Billy Ray Latham.
The White brothers were inducted earlier — Clarence, who was also a member of The Byrds, in 2016 and Roland in 2017.
Clarence White died in 1973, Aldridge in 2012 and Latham in 2018.
The other inductees are scheduled to attend the event:
• Aldridge, one the genre’s most celebrated Dobro players, first heard the instrument played by Buck “Uncle Josh” Graves in 1955.
In 1961, he bought a Dobro from Graves for $150 and launched his career.
Eight years later, Aldridge joined Bill Emerson, Cliff Waldron and the New Shades of Grass.
In 1971, he became a founding member of the Seldom Scene.
Aldridge later played on recordings by Linda Ronstadt, Emmylou Harris, Dolly Parton, Hank Williams Jr. and a lot more artists.
He died of prostate cancer in 2012.
• Emerson and his banjo began getting attention in the mid-1950s.
He joined Buzz Busby & the Bayou Boys in 1956.
When Busby and other band members were hurt in a traffic accident, Busby asked Emerson to put together another band to hold his spot at a Washington nightclub.
That band, the Country Gentlemen, became one of the top bands in bluegrass.
In 1961, Emerson joined Jimmy Martin’s Sunny Mountain Boys before returning to the Gentlemen.
In 1973, he joined the Navy’s Country Current Band, where he played for the next 20 years.
After his retirement from the Navy in 1993, Emerson returned to bluegrass performing with several groups.
• The Kentucky Colonels began in Maine in the early 1950s as the White family band.
In 1954, they moved to California and became The Three Country Boys.
The band shorted its name to The Country Boys in 1959 and made appearances on the “Andy Griffith Show” and the “Jerry Lewis Show.”
But in 1965, The Kentucky Colonels disbanded.
In 1973, Clarence and Roland White reformed The New Kentucky Colonels, but the new band ended later that year when Clarence White died after being struck by a drunk driver.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.