Owensboro’s Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum placed fifth among 20 contenders for the title of America’s favorite music museum Friday.
That ranked it ahead of both the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, both of which failed to crack the Top 10.
“I wish we had been No. 1,” Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said after the results were released. “But I think we fared well.”
The online contest was run by the USA TODAY Travel Media Group’s 10Best.com.
Voting ended Feb. 17, but the rankings weren’t announced until Friday.
The Patsy Cline Museum in Nashville won the contest.
It was followed by the Stax Museum of American Soul Music in Memphis, the Johnny Cash Museum in Nashville, the Musicians Hall of Fame & Museum in Nashville and the Hall of Fame in Owensboro.
Rounding out the Top 10 were the B.B. King Museum and Delta Interpretive Center in Indianola, Mississippi; the Motown Museum in Detroit; the GRAMMY Museum Mississippi in Cleveland, Mississippi; the Delta Blues Museum in Clarksdale, Mississippi; and the Songbirds Guitar Museum in Chattanooga, Tennessee.
Only the Top 10 were listed in order.
Other museums competing were the Buddy Holly Center in Lubbock, Texas; the Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum in Nashville; the GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live in Los Angeles; the Memphis Rock ‘n’ Soul Museum; Museum of Pop Culture in Seattle; the Musical Instrument Museum in Phoenix; the National Blues Museum in St. Louis; the National Music Museum, Vermillion, South Dakota; the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland; and the Woody Guthrie Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The results of the contest were announced the day before PBS stations across the country were set to begin airing “Bluegrass Now!,” a bluegrass concert recorded at the Hall of Fame in December.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.