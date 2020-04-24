The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum in downtown Owensboro has been closed for more than a month by the coronavirus pandemic.
But fans can still take a guided tour with Chris Joslin, the Hall’s executive director — online.
It’s free and includes Joslin performing several songs solo.
“If a picture paints 1,000 words, a video paints 10,000,” he said Thursday.
The seven videos — between 6 and 10 minutes long — take viewers through each section of the building.
“Until you can travel to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, we will bring it to you,” Joslin tells viewers. “The virtual tour is a great introduction, but I can’t wait for you to see the Hall of Fame in person and to experience the energy around the music first-hand. What Bill Monroe created is now enjoyed around the world, and Owensboro, Kentucky, is at the headwaters of this uniquely American genre of music.”
The videos are designed to whet fans’ appetites to visit the Hall of Fame when the pandemic is over.
Joslin said, “I made a commitment to play bluegrass every time I talk about it.”
So, as he guides virtual visitors through the museum, he plays songs from different eras, such as Uncle Dave Macon’s 1924 hit, “Keep My Skillet Good and Greasy,” and “Man of Constant Sorrow” from the movie “O Brother, Where Art Thou?”
Other songs include “Uncle Pen,” “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” “Foggy Mountain Breakdown,” “Fireball” and “Some Old Day.”
Joslin plays banjo, guitar and Dobro on the tunes.
“A lot of folks are still discovering the museum,” he said. “These videos bring it to life for them at a time when people are on social media more than ever.”
The idea, Joslin said, is to engage people all over the world now and interest them in coming to Owensboro when travel resumes.
The virtual tours can be found at bluegrasshall.org/videos.
