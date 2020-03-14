The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s first induction concert for new members of the Hall of Fame was scheduled to bring several top bluegrass musicians to town on March 28.
And tickets had been sold to fans in nine states.
But that concert and two others — The Nashville Songwriter on Thursday and the Kody Norris Show on March 21 — have all been postponed by concerns about the coronavirus pandemic.
A news release Friday said the Hall of Fame “considers the health and safety of our community — visitors, artists and volunteers — our first priority. Based on a recommendation from state government to avoid large gatherings, which includes concerts, we are postponing our next three shows.”
It added, “While this was a difficult decision to make, we feel it is the correct one. The museum remains open under normal operating hours, with special precautions to disinfect common surfaces daily and providing additional sanitizing stations for patrons.”
Carly Smith, the Hall’s marketing director, said that tickets for the three concerts will be transferred to rescheduled dates.
When the new dates are established, she said, “information about refunds, if necessary, will be emailed directly to ticket buyers.”
No other changes are being made at this time, Smith said.
The Nashville Songwriter was to have featured Nashville-based musicians Frank Hurd, Ryan Larkins and Jordan Hobson.
The Hall of Fame show was scheduled to feature performances by Jerry Douglas, Michael Cleveland, Alison Brown, Mark Schatz, Jeff White, Jeff Hanna, Tim O’Brien and the U.S. Navy band Country Current.
The show was designed to celebrate the careers of The Kentucky Colonels, Mike Aldridge and Bill Emerson, who were inducted into the Hall last fall by the International Bluegrass Music Association.
Several of the honorees were scheduled to attend.
And they are all in the over-60 demographic that health officials are most concerned about.
