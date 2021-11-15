The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is recovering from more than 18 months of slowed programming because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Sam Bush, “the father of newgrass music,” performed Friday in Woodward Theatre.
Five more concerts are scheduled over the next four weeks.
“While we are busier than months prior, we’re actually nearing the number of events we had in the fall and holiday season of 2019,” said Carly Smith, marketing director of the Hall of Fame. “That’s a great sign for the music industry, for both artists and venues, as we return to a normal schedule of events.
“The holidays are a time to celebrate with friends and family, and we’ve seen a great response to concert events during this season and anticipate this trend to continue in future years.”
Chris Joslin, the Hall’s executive director, said Woodward Theatre plans a full slate of programming in 2022.
The Hall offers a free jam session from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. every Saturday and Sunday.
The Nashville Songwriter, which is presented by Jagoe Homes, returns at 7 p.m. Thursday. Tickets are $10. Acts include Regan Stewart, Nora Collins and Conner Sweet.
Kentucky Shine, an Owensboro band, will have a free album release party for its new EP “Leavin’ Town” at 7 p.m. Friday. Members are Jordan Wood on guitar, Steven Stewart on fiddle, JB Miller on bass and Jordan Riehm on banjo.
Béla Fleck, Sam Bush, Jerry Douglas, Stuart Duncan, Edgar Meyer and Bryan Sutton, the band that played on Fleck’s return to bluegrass album, “My Bluegrass Heart,” will perform two shows at 5 and 8 p.m. on Nov. 26.
It’s Fleck’s first bluegrass tour in 24 years. During those years, he racked up 15 Grammys in nine different fields, including country, pop, jazz, instrumental, classical and world music.
Tickets are $58 and $68.
The Lanham Brothers Jamboree Christmas Show returns at 7 p.m. Dec. 4.
Tickets are $15 and $20.
The show features Jenny Beth Willis, Emily Wills, Kings Highway, Daniel White, The Bartlett Family, Chris Joslin, Chris Armstrong and The Footstompin’ Express Cloggers.
Steven Curtis Chapman, “the most awarded artist in Christian music history,” will perform at 7 p.m. Dec. 13.
Tickets are $46 and $58.
Over the past 30-plus years, Chapman has won 59 Gospel Music Association Dove Awards, five Grammys, an American Music Award and had 49 No. 1 records while selling more than 11 million albums.
He also has 10 RIAA-certified gold or platinum albums to his credit.
For tickets, go to www.bluegrasshall.org/
