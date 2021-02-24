The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum has received a $10,000 grant from the Martin Guitar Charitable Foundation.
Carly Smith, the Hall of Fame’s marketing director, said the money is to be used for the Hall’s educational programs.
This was the third year the Hall has received a grant from the foundation.
In 2018, Martin Guitar gave the Hall of Fame a $5,000 grant for its educational programs and four Martin guitars for its Pickin’ Parlor.
The Hall of Fame started its Saturday lesson program in the fall of 2005, funded then by grants from the Marilyn & William Young Charitable Foundation and the Kentucky Arts Council.
Last spring, the Hall had just completed the third lesson in its lessons series when the coronavirus pandemic hit.
And “just shy of 270 students” learning to play guitar, fiddle, mandolin or banjo were left without instruction.
So, the Hall of Fame took the lessons online.
Martin Guitar said it awarded 55 grants to Lehigh Valley, Pennsylvania, where its headquarters are located, and to national organizations like the Hall of Fame.
The foundation was established by Christian Frederick Martin IV, CEO of the family business, in 1996.
Since then, the foundation says it has distributed $3.65 million in grants to nonprofit organizations.
This year’s total is $380,000.
The C.F Martin Guitar & Co Foundation has distributed $3.65 million in grants to nonprofit organizations.
National organization’s receiving grants this year include Guitars in the Classroom, San Diego; Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York City; Musical Instrument Museum, Phoenix; Museum of Making Music, Carlsbad, California; Old Town School of Folk Music, Chicago; Southern Folklife Collection at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, North Carolina; WHYY, Philadelphia; and the Woody Guthrie Center, Tulsa, Oklahoma.
The foundation also supported projects at the Kealakai Center for Pacific Strings in Hawaii.
The center honors the life of musician Major Kealakai (1867-1944), who played a key role in the development of Martin’s flagship guitar, the dreadnought.
The foundation will accept applications for 2021 grants between Aug. 1 and Sept. 1.
For guidelines, email dickboak@gmail.com.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301 klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.