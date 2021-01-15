Hall of Fame revives state fiddling championship

Live music returns to downtown Owensboro in a big way on March 19-20.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum is bringing Rhonda Vincent & The Rage, one of the top acts in bluegrass, in on March 19 for two shows in Woodward Theatre.
And it’s hosting the 47th Official Kentucky State Fiddle Championship, presented by Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, on March 20.
Vincent, who was the 1973 Missouri State Fiddle Champion, won the Grammy for best bluegrass album in 2018.
She will perform at 5 and 8 p.m. on March 19.
Seating is limited to meet state requirements for social distancing.
Tickets are $62 and are available at www.bluegrasshall.org.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said he’s expecting competitors from throughout the Southeast to be in town for the fiddling contest on “Bluegrass Weekend in Owensboro.”
The event, created in 1975 by the Kentucky General Assembly, began in Leitchfield and was last held in Elizabethtown in 2014.
In 2019, the Hall of Fame acquired the rights to promote it.
Joslin said the contest “will be part of the museum’s annual programming, with 2021 marking the beginning of the next chapter in this historic contest.”
There are four fiddle categories ranging from 12-and-under to a senior fiddle category for fiddlers 50 and over.
Musicians will also be competing for the state title in mandolin, guitar, bluegrass banjo and clogging.
Joslin said, “The rights to the contest were gifted to us. It’s a great marriage between a great Kentucky event and the Hall of Fame.”
Ed Carnes of Franklin, Tennessee, will direct the contest.
He’s a Leitchfield native who won the fiddling title three times.
Carnes said when the contest was in Leitchfield, it drew 100 or so musicians from several states.
But, he said, “It drew a large crowd of spectators. It was a social event.”
‘Prestigious title’Carnes said, “The Kentucky title was one of most prestigious titles in the country. We want it to be again. It will put a spotlight on this area.”
Joslin said, “This is the kind of event we want to produce. We can certainly scale up as it grows, move outside and add days.”
The competition will start at 10 a.m. on March 20 and last into the evening.
Tickets are $10 for the day.
Mark Calitri, president and CEO of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said, “Visit Owensboro continues to support attractions like the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum that bring state and national attention to Owensboro. Events like this, attracting people from across the state and throughout the southeast, demonstrate the positive returns from the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum and will generate a nice economic impact for our local businesses.”
Joslin said, “This event lends itself well to managing the number of people in the building because we expect a flow of people coming and going throughout the day. It is similar to a sports tournament in that people move in and out of the competition area depending on who is competing at any
given time.”
He said, “Instrument contests like this attract a lot of young musicians and their teachers and provides them something to strive for.”
Joslin said, “Fiddling is an important part of our Kentucky heritage, and we want to bring attention to it and highlight the musicians who remind us that this music is alive and well.”
Information is available at www.kyfiddler.com.
Randy Lanham, the Hall of Fame’s education director, was the 1992 state champion fiddler.
Other past winners include Mark O’Connor, who has won three Grammys and seven Country Music Association awards, and Jimmy Mattingly, who plays fiddle for Garth Brooks and Dolly Parton.
Keith Lawrence, 270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.