The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum has received a $2,000 grant from the International Bluegrass Music Association Foundation to create a virtual version of its “Bluegrass in the Schools” project.
The project was launched in 2003 with 27 student assembly concerts in the public and private elementary schools in Owensboro and Daviess County.
Valerie Smith & Liberty Pike performed at those assemblies the first year and returned again later.
Several other nationally touring musicians have performed in the years since.
But with the coronavirus pandemic still hanging around, student assemblies aren’t possible this year.
Chris Joslin, executive director of the Hall of Fame, said the grant helps bridge that gap.
“We were looking for ways to work with the schools this year,” he said of the virtual shows. “So, we’re full steam ahead on that.”
Joslin said the Hall of Fame isn’t “bringing in any artists from outside this time though.”
Instead, Randy Lanham, the Hall’s education director, Joslin and a few other local artists, will perform virtually and talk about bluegrass to children in grades 3, 4 and 5.
The IBMA Foundation said the local grant was part of $14,000 worth of project grants in eight states.
“We’re proud to announce a diverse list of recipients for 2021 which will support bluegrass education and historic preservation programs for both young people and adults,” board chairman Fred Bartenstein said in a news release.
He said, “We are grateful to our donors who continue to support the Foundation during the COVID pandemic. Their generosity has made it possible to award grants to these very deserving programs.”
Six of the grants were sponsored by a bequest from Dick Barnhart, a musician from northern Virginia “who loved bluegrass and wanted to support educational programs for children,” the news release said.
Other grants went to The Archbold Music Commission for “Industrial Strength Bluegrass: An Evening with Joe Mullins & the Radio Ramblers” in Archbold, Ohio; The Birthplace of Country Music Museum’s “Pick Along! Summer Camps” in Bristol, Virginia/Tennessee; Ferrum College’s Appalachian Instrument Library, Ferrum, Virginia.
The Georgia Elementary and Middle School’s Bluegrass Intensive Middle School Unit, in Georgia, Vermont; the Minnesota Bluegrass & Old-Time Music Association’s Grass Seeds at Fall Jam and Winter Bluegrass Weekend, Plymouth, Minnesota; the Queen Bee Music Association’s Queen Bee’s Kids Bluegrass Camp in Santa Fe, New Mexico; and the Wintergrass Music Festival’s Pocketgrass Youth Academy Club with Mr. Joe and the Youth Orchestra, in Bellevue, Washington.
270-691-7301, klawrence@messenger-inquirer.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.