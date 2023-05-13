The “Father of Bluegrass Music” is now in the house.
The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum now has bronze sculpture of the late Bill Monroe in its lobby at the entrance to the gift shop.
The work by Hopkinsville sculptor Steve Shields is on loan from the Grand Ole Opry in Nashville for five years.
And Carly Smith, the museum’s curator, is hoping the loan will be extended after that.
In a ceremony Friday morning welcoming the sculpture of Monroe playing his mandolin, Jen Larson, the Grand Ole Opry’s achieves manager, said it was presented to him on the stage of the Opry during the show’s 70th anniversary celebration in October 1995.
Monroe suffered a stroke the following April and died on Sept. 9, 1996.
Shields suffered a heart attack and died in 1998.
Larson said the sculpture was in storage “gathering dust” when Opry officials decided to loan it to the Hall of Fame where bluegrass fans can enjoy it.
“I couldn’t think of a better place for it to be on display,” she said. “It’s fabulous here.”
The deal was two years in the making, Larson said.
There’s a video screen on the base that plays footage of the sculpture presentation with Emmylou Harris, Vince Gill, Ricky Skaggs, Alison Krauss & Union Station, Marty Stuart, Pam Tillis, Jim & Jesse and others performing some of Monroe’s classic songs.
Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said, “If there was a Mt. Rushmore of the Grand Ole Opry, Bill Monroe would be one of its most recognizable faces. Although the Opry has launched many careers, I can think of no other artist who has had more of an impact on American music than Bill Monroe.”
Emily Frans, director of archives and content management for Opry Entertainment Group, said in a news release, “The Grand Ole Opry is delighted to celebrate and support the mission of the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum with a loan of a Bill Monroe sculpture. This loan represents our mutual commitment to preserving and presenting the remarkable musical legacy of Bill Monroe and bluegrass music that coalesced on the stage of the Ryman Auditorium in the mid-1940s.”
Monroe was a member of the Opry from October 1939 until his death.
The Ohio County native is credited with creating bluegrass music, which was named for his band, the Blue Grass Boys.
The band was named for Kentucky, “the Bluegrass State.”
The Owensboro Bluegrass Band performed several of Monroe’s songs along with “My Old Kentucky Home” during the ceremony.
Larson joined them on guitar for “Blue Moon of Kentucky,” Monroe’s song that became Kentucky’s official bluegrass song in 1988, to close the ceremony
