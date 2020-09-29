The coronavirus pandemic prevented the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum from offering its fall classes on playing individual instruments this year.
But bluegrass band classes start Saturday in a big room on the second floor of the building at Frederica and Second streets.
Classes are scheduled for 10 and 11:30 a.m.
Randy Lanham, the Hall of Fame’s education director, said the classes are designed for students who have basic knowledge of playing their instrument, can tune their instrument and are adept at following chord charts and tablature.
“These classes are for people who can play their instruments, but want to learn to play with others,” he said.
Lanham said he will send students the music by email before each class.
Students will have access to tablature, chord charts and recordings for 10 songs, he said.
Lanham said classes are limited to 25 students each.
“This is a way to teach in-person and still have social distancing,” he said.
Students will need to wear masks in the classes, Lanham said.
The classes will include bluegrass and classic county songs along with some Christmas songs, he said.
Lanham said the band classes usually end with a public performance at a nursing home or some other place.
Since the pandemic has stopped such performances, he said, “We’ll make a video recording of each class doing a song so they will have a copy of their performance and can share it online.”
The $75 registration fee covers six classes — every other Saturday through Dec. 12.
Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said the Hall of Fame “must be creative with how we deliver great programming like Saturday lessons.”
He said, “Offering two sections of the Bluegrass Band class is a great opportunity for intermediate and advanced players to transition to playing music with others and learning how to interact with other instruments. Randy Lanham will make it fun and safe for everyone who participates.”
Bluegrass bands traditionally play acoustic guitar, fiddle, mandolin, banjo and bass — and sometimes Dobro.
Registration is available at bluegrasshall.org.
