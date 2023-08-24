BLUEGRASS LESSONS PIC 1

Chris Armstrong, lesson instructor at the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum, left, helps student Andy Shoemaker play the mandolin during a lesson at the facility.

 Photo submitted.

The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum will launch its fall instrument lessons as part of its Bluegrass Music Academy program starting Sept. 5.

The classes are about 45 minutes each and include two beginner-level lessons for those looking to learn fiddle, guitar and mandolin, one beginner plus/intermediate class, one band class for those who know how to play and can read tab and chord charts, and one beginner banjo session for those ages 12 and up.

