The Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame and Museum will launch its fall instrument lessons as part of its Bluegrass Music Academy program starting Sept. 5.
The classes are about 45 minutes each and include two beginner-level lessons for those looking to learn fiddle, guitar and mandolin, one beginner plus/intermediate class, one band class for those who know how to play and can read tab and chord charts, and one beginner banjo session for those ages 12 and up.
All classes run for eight weeks on Tuesday evenings. The final week concludes with a performance in front of family and friends at the Hall of Fame.
Each class is limited to 25 students and will be led by an experienced instructor, assistants and tutors.
The registration fee for the eight-week program is $80 per person, with each additional family member discounted to $55 each.
Instruments will be available to borrow on a first-come, first-served basis for a refundable deposit of $50 for anyone who does not have their own. Scholarships are available to those who need financial support.
Randy Lanham, education director for the Hall of Fame, has been teaching for 20 years and said the BMA’s approach is to provide “quality teaching” of the instruments while also fostering collaboration.
“... We’re working on teaching (students) the same songs so those musicians can get together and play together,” he said. “Part of the lessons are going to be learning the instrument, and then (another part) is getting them together with the other instruments that they are not playing with so that (they) can come together for a little jam ….”
Lanham hopes those that participate in the lessons will take away the skills they learn and put them to good use.
“The whole idea behind (it) is not just to teach people and teach them to play together. … What we hope is, if we’re more strategic about (it), (we can) form more little bands and groups (that) we can send out into the community,” he said. “Since the Bluegrass Music Academy has started, we (look to be) community-minded, outreach-minded.
“Everybody loves music (and) there’s such a need in the nursing homes and for hospice patients and shut-ins and (patients) at the hospital …. There is such a need for music, and there’s a lot of healing in music, I believe.”
Lanham said one of the main differences for the upcoming lessons is the time change — which has moved to Tuesday evenings for eight straight weeks versus every other Saturday.
But he sees the move having positive outcomes.
“I’m excited to see how it’s going to go,” Lanham said. “(This) might be better for students (as) they’re getting that weekly dose and keep that encouragement going and keep that practicing going and keep that playing going.”
Lanham’s brother, Barry Lanham, will also return for the fall season to begin the six-week clogging classes starting Sept. 19.
Classes will be offered for different levels of expertise ranging from novice to advanced and is open to all ages.
The fee for the session of classes is $40 per student. Students will be able to join anytime at a prorated fee.
The Hall of Fame will also launch its first all-ages open mic night at 6:30 p.m. today, Aug. 24 inside the Woodward Theatre.
As of Wednesday morning, Lanham — who will host the inaugural event — said 17 performers have signed up.
“… Musicians need an outlet; and there’s not, that I’m aware of, anything like that going on around where it’s open to anybody,” he said. “... Although they’re coming to the museum, it’s very much an outreach to the local musicians saying, ‘Hey, we will give you a place to perform your music.’ ”
Lanham wants the open mic night to also be a place for musicians to connect with one another and hopes to hold the event quarterly or every other month moving forward.
“I just want to give people an outlet to play,” he said.
Registration for the instrument lessons and clogging classes can be found at bluegrasshall.org/education/lessons or bluegrasshall.org/clogging.
For those interested in participating in the open mic night, contact Randy Lanham at randy@bluegrassmuseum.org.
For more information or questions, call 270-926-7891.
