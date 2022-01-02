Last summer, the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum created a 13-episode television series, “My Bluegrass Story,” which was scheduled to begin airing on RFD-TV in November.
Then, it was pushed back to December.
Now, it’s looking like January.
Carly Smith, the Hall of Fame’s marketing director, said she’ll notify the media when a date is set for the show to debut.
Chris Joslin, the Hall of Fame’s executive director, said earlier that the 30-minute shows will serve as a marketing tool for both the Hall of Fame and the community.
In 2012, when “The Cumberland Highlanders” had a show on RFD-TV that taped on Jerusalem Ridge in Ohio County, Campbell Mercer, who was executive director of the Jerusalem Ridge Bluegrass Music Foundation, estimated that 84% of the people who attended the Jerusalem Ridge festival came because of the television show.
Joslin said he expects the new series to bring more people to Owensboro to visit the Hall of Fame and to attend ROMP.
The shows are filmed inside the museum with artists interacting with artifacts and talking about their careers.
They also perform songs there.
The shows also feature clips of the artists’ performances at past ROMP festivals, Joslin said.
Guests on this year’s series include Del McCoury, Doyle Lawson, Dan Tyminski, Rhonda Vincent, Tammy Rogers of The SteelDrivers, Darin and Brooke Aldridge, Russell Moore, Becky Buller, Joe Mullins, Noah Wall of The Barefoot Movement, Rob Ickes & Trey Hensley and Tony Kamel.
Joslin said each season will feature 13 episodes that will be shown three times a week and then re-aired.
The episodes will also be available for streaming at any time after they appear on the network, he said.
“We feel it’s very authentic that a show about bluegrass music comes from Kentucky and from the genre’s most important destination,” Jeremiah Davis, programming director with Rural Media Group Inc., said earlier in a news release. “The production quality is top notch, and we feel certain our audience will be drawn to the show. We are excited about adding ‘My Bluegrass Story’ to our programming schedule.”
Joslin said he’s hoping the new series will lead to more television shows, including some live shows from the Hall of Fame, either on RFD-TV or other outlets.
Television programming is a way to advertise the Hall of Fame on a limited budget, Joslin said.
