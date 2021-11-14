“The Nashville Songwriter’’ series is returning at 7 p.m. Thursday to the Bluegrass Music Hall of Fame & Museum’s Woodward Theatre.
Sponsored by Jagoe Homes, the series features professional songwriters based in Nashville, focusing on both hit-makers and people trying to crack into the music industry.
The event, which usually occurs monthly, has taken a back seat recently, but executive director Chris Joslin is excited to bring their version of Music City’s The Bluebird Cafe back to Owensboro.
“I think with ROMP Festival in September, and then we had some conflict with some other programming in our theater space in October, it got a little disrupted,” Joslin said. “But, it is great to have ‘The National Songwriter’ back — because I think it’s something unique.”
The three performers on the bill Thursday are Conner Sweet, Nora Collins and Regan Stewart.
All will be playing in Owensboro for the first time and are in awe having the opportunity to share their talents at the museum.
“It’s going to be hard to not leave inspired,” Sweet said. “It’s just inspiring whenever you can play a venue like that. ...It’s why we do what we do.”
“I’m very excited; I’ve never been to Owensboro,” Collins said. “I’m incredibly honored to be playing …. It’s not every day that you get to play at a venue like that.”
“I had a friend in college who really loved bluegrass music, and that’s how I learned a pretty good bit about (the museum),” Stewart said. “I’m super-pumped to go.”
Joslin said that performers selected to be part of the series are chasing their dreams and spending their livelihoods trying to make it in the music industry.
“I think … the fun part of this is knowing that these people are waking up every day trying to make a living as a songwriter, and we get a peek into their process and get kind of the story behind the songs from people that are chasing their dream…,” Joslin said. “The No. 1 criteria is if this is someone who is really pursuing music as a career full-time in Nashville. It’s not an easy path to choose, and there are no guarantees. That shows a certain level of commitment — and that probably informs their story and their songwriting.”
And music is certainly taken very seriously in this lineup.
“I don’t know what else to do — all I know (how) to do is play music and try to make a living doing such,” Sweet said. “It’s kind of like a third arm to me. I don’t know if I could live without it.”
“It was always important for me to put in the work, because I knew it was going to take a lot of work, and you have to pay your dues,” Collins said.
Joslin said they typically lean towards choosing songwriters that are “mid-journey” into their careers or “searching for their first hit.” He also noted that some of the performers he’s selected previously are keen on making a career as a songwriter rather than a live musical act.
Sweet has received recognition for his 2020 single “Times Like These,” hitting number 37 on the Billboard Country Indicator chart, while Collins has been featured in Billboard, CMT and Rolling Stone Country, and Stewart found success after being on USA Network’s “Real Country,” working closely with country artist Jake Owen.
Joslin said Sweet, Collins and Stewart are excited to perform to a different crowd outside of the “Nashville bubble.”
“...We have a really … attentive, educated audience … for this kind of music and this event, and I think the songwriters really respond to that,” Joslin said.
“It’s always good to put yourself in a seat that you’ve never sat in before,” Sweet said. “It’s always great to play songs for people that have never heard of you before, because there’s no … bias.”
“It’s always fun to go somewhere new where you haven’t been before and play a show, especially at such an iconic venue,” Collins said. “As a musician and a singer-songwriter, my favorite thing to do is perform the songs for people, and you would like to see that your songs make an impact.”
“... I feel like when people play out of Nashville, it’s never usually like a round setting,” Stewart said. “I really enjoy playing in the round where people can hear the stories behind your songs. That’s always like a huge love for me. Getting to do that outside of Nashville where people don’t usually get to see that … I feel like people … cherish the stories so much more ….”
Tickets are on sale for $10 at bluegrasshall.org.
Adult attendance at the show will require proof of vaccination within 14 days after the final dose or a negative COVID test from a medical provider within 72 hours of arrival, along with photo identification, while children between the ages of 5 to 11 are required to provide a negative COVID test and be accompanied by a parent.
If you have any questions on the health and safety guidance, contact the museum at 270-926-7891 or email healthandsafety@bluegrassmuseum.org.
