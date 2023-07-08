The bridge on Hall School Road, connecting Daviess and McLean counties, was demolished last week, and work on replacing it is ongoing.
“As far as I know, it’s going well,” said Daviess County Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen about the project. “(Mark Brasher, our county engineer) said that by the end of this month, the bridge and road will be reopened.”
The road and bridge are near West Louisville Road, with communities in that area most likely to be affected by the closure.
Curtis Dame, McLean County judge-executive, said there are several agricultural facilities throughout the area, including poultry houses.
Castlen noted that Daviess County’s participation in repairing the bridge does not mean a resolution has been reached on the where the county line runs through the area.
“We specifically included language that our participation of this by no means addresses the debate about where the county line is, because some records show its one place and other records show its another,” Castlen said. “And rather than enter into a litigation between McLean County and Daviess County about who’s going to pay to fix this, we came to terms and agreed we’d do this 50/50.”
The need for the repairs came about when a scheduled inspection by the state concluded the bridge could only hold five tons, which would restrict farmers from using it due to their heavy machinery, Castlen said.
“We don’t have an official detour,” said Jordan Rowe, the communications coordinator with the Daviess County Fiscal Court. “Hall School Road kind of connects with (Highway) 56, so for people that either live on the road or are farmers, they have to go back to 56 and connect either with 593 or Possum Trot Road.”
Castlen said Daviess County’s funding for the project came from the general fund, with each county paying roughly $70,000.
Dame said McLean County’s funding for the project came from an 80/20 bridge fund through the State Department of Transportation.
“Daviess County had a lot of equipment on hand, and that’s allowed us to really expedite this process because we don’t have to lease it,” Dame said. “In turn, it saves us at least $10-15 thousand just on the rental of equipment itself. Because Daviess County owns quite a few pieces of equipment that’s allowed us to remove the bridge quickly, and combine that with the trucking fleets we do have on logistics, and we’ve just been really efficient in our process of replacing this bridge.”
The counties have previously worked together on East and West Harmon’s Ferry Road, which curves into and out of each county, Castlen said.
“On the McLean County side of things, I’m thankful and have a lot of gratitude to Daviess County Fiscal Court for working as a team to solve this project,” Dame said. “At the end of the day, it just makes all our roadways safe, and I feel like the average citizen really just wants safe roadways. They really don’t care how it gets fixed. On our side of things, it just makes it an expedited way to do things.”
