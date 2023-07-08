HALL SCHOOL ROAD BRIDGE

Daviess County Public Works is replacing the Hall School Road bridge near the Daviess/McLean county line. The project is slated to be completed by the end of July, weather permitting.

 Photo by Greg Eans, Messenger-Inquirer | geans@messenger-inquirer.com

The bridge on Hall School Road, connecting Daviess and McLean counties, was demolished last week, and work on replacing it is ongoing.

“As far as I know, it’s going well,” said Daviess County Judge-Executive Charlie Castlen about the project. “(Mark Brasher, our county engineer) said that by the end of this month, the bridge and road will be reopened.”

Damon Stone, 270-228-2833, dstone@messenger-inquirer.com

