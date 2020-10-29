It was Halloween 1959.
A Saturday night.
Wickliffe Elementary School is just a memory today.
Like way too many small-town schools.
But that night, the gym was packed for the annual Halloween carnival.
There was a cake walk at one end of the gym, a fishing thing where you put your pole over a curtain and somebody attached a prize to it on one side and in the dressing room at the far end of the gym was the spook house.
My parents were running the spook house that year.
There was only one tiny light bulb in the room.
So it was mostly dark.
My mother led the kids through.
And she had them touch things in the near darkness.
Olives were supposed to be eyeballs.
Pumpkin innards were doubling as human guts.
And I was having the time of my life, lying in a coffin on the far side of the room
People would walk by, look at me and then turn to talk to someone.
I would reach out and touch them.
And giggle when they screamed.
Things were pretty simple back then.
And it didn’t take much to entertain us.
Later, when I was taking a break from the coffin, somebody said that a candidate for governor was coming.
I had never seen one.
And I was already 12 years old.
Wickliffe is on the northwestern tip of Kentucky, where the Mississippi empties into the Ohio, as we said back then.
Candidates for governor didn’t often travel that far west.
Especially to a town with only 800 people.
Somebody yelled, “He’s here.”
And people crowded around the windows, hoping to be the first to spot him.
His name, they said, was Bert Combs.
And he came all the way from the mountains over in eastern Kentucky.
I figured that was just the other side of Kentucky Lake.
As he came across the parking lot, he looked just like a mortal man.
Except he was wearing a suit.
And it wasn’t Sunday.
I don’t know if he spoke that night.
Maybe he just shook hands and slapped shoulders.
What I remember most was that car in the parking that we boys rushed out to see.
It was long and black.
Something a governor would drive.
Or rather ride in while someone else drove.
Halloween and politics have always been entwined in my mind since that night.
Keith Lawrence
