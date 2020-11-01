Halloween comes alive on Shadewood Terrace

Zombies shrieked.
Witches cackled.
And a werewolf roared.
And the children’s eyes opened wide as they headed into the “haunted garage” to take candy from a skeleton.
The house at 3324 Shadewood Terrace in southeastern Owensboro is a mecca for Halloween enthusiasts.
“This is our first stop every year,” Rogelio Sandoval said as he ushered his six trick-or-treaters into Hunter Reigler’s driveway. “He really does a good job.”
Reigler said when he was growing up in Louisville, there were people who went all out to make Halloween special.
When he retired, he decided to make Halloween a big deal at his house.
Today, he has a dozen large motion-activated animatronics — witches, zombies, a werewolf, a clown, a monster and a few more.
Skeletons are everywhere.
They’re mowing the lawn and doing yoga.
There’s even a skeleton man riding a skeleton horse.
Tombstones are everywhere.
And half a dozen jack-o’-lanterns are in the yard.
One skeleton is pushing a toter with body parts hanging out.
Steve and Vivian McNatton moved in across the street in February.
This was their first time seeing Reigler’s display.
And they came over to check it out.
“I looked out last night,” McNatton said, “and I said, ‘What the hell is he doing’? It’s a neat thing.”
Vivian McNatton walked through the yard of horrors taking pictures to send to friends.
But trick-or-treaters were in short supply in the cul-de-sac.
Sandoval said his group planned to go to as many places as they did last year.
But the pandemic apparently kept a lot of people home.
“It’s a shame,” McNatton said. “This is such a great day for Halloween.”
Reigler said he usually has 30 to 50 families stop by to see his display.
He got his first piece — a zombie — seven years ago and has been adding to it ever since.
The skeleton horse is new this year.
“Things sold out early this year,” Reigler said.
He dresses as a mad surgeon to greet people.
Reigler said he began assembling his collection 10 days ago and started setting it up on Friday.
“One woman said the scariest thing is how clean the garage is,” he said.
But it has to be clean for the monsters that lurk within.
