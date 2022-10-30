The Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market hosted its second annual Halloween Market on Saturday at 1205 Triplett St.
Market Director Beck Glenn said the response from the first Halloween Market in 2021 led to the decision to host the market again.
“This year’s response has been much bigger, both with vendors and attendees.” she said. “It’s probably a lot to do with the weather, but I know a lot of families like to have things to do during the day to celebrate Halloween.”
There were 23 vendors set up Saturday.
“Last year, the weather turned colder earlier, so the produce was finished earlier,” Glenn said. “This year we still have quite a few produce vendors holding on.”
The Halloween Market is something the Owensboro Regional Farmers’ Market plans to continue every year.
On Nov. 5, a Holiday Market will be held, with approximately 85 vendors signed up so far. The Holiday Market will feature guest craft vendors as well.
More from this section
Crashaunya Hartsfield, owner of Hart and Soul Beverages, was set up as a vendor at the Halloween Market. This was her first time selling products at the event.
“It has been amazing,” she said. “The kids, the costumes, the pets in their costumes and the parents participating have been some of my favorite parts of the Halloween Market.”
Hart and Soul Beverages is a cold press beverage company that specializes in cold press juices, herbal teas, organic lemonades and homemade organic apple ciders with different flavors.
“The process for that is I use a cold press juicer to extract all the minerals and vitamins from fruits and vegetables,” she said. “I’ve been doing this for about two years now.”
Hartsfield is a cardio kickboxing instructor and wanted her clients to drink healthier, so she started with infused waters, and during the pandemic she moved on to juices.
“It just kind of took off from there,” she said. “My top seller has been the Rosetta. I do seasonal beverages, and the Rosetta is actually a spring beverage, and I have people that drive an hour for the Rosetta. The Rosetta is an herbal tea with strawberries in it.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.