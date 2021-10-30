It was the best party ever.
Everyone said so.
I mailed invitations and worked hard to plan a variety of fun activities and a great menu.
Everyone showed up — fashionably late, not because my kids are fashionable but because they are always late — and I met them all at the door with swooping hugs and cries of welcome.
The grandkids tiptoed in, gazing in wonder at the decorations. Brody whispered, “This looks awesome, Gwanma!”
I had encouraged everyone to wear costumes but only the grandkids complied. Brody was some kind of ninja warrior, Zeke was a character from some movie I’d never seen, and … I’m not sure what Briley was. A zombie inmate, is the best I can guess. Gone are the days, alas, when my little grandgirl was a butterfly or a princess.
It didn’t matter.
First on the agenda was the scavenger hunt, which I moved to the start so we could complete the hunt before the forecasted rain arrived. Briley handed out sheets with all the items everyone had to find, and crayons to mark them off as discovered. To my delight, everyone played, even the big people.
I already had everything on the list either somewhere in my front yard or somewhere in my house, except for the mushroom and the apple. I ran out of time to go to the grocery store to buy an apple, so I just cut one out of red construction paper and taped it to the column on my front porch, and did likewise with a cardboard mushroom. There was a little bit of confusion among some of the younger players about the difference between an acorn and a pinecone, and although I actually have a blackbird figurine in my living room, I also gave credit to anyone who found the owl in my fairy garden as they checked off “bird” on their list.
Briley had volunteered to make the dessert for this party, which gave Uncle Larry Joe a much-deserved reprieve from his usual assignment. Instead, I asked him to bring ketchup and mustard, since my menu included hot dogs, but I always eat mine plain so don’t have either of those on hand. I actually thought about going to some fast-food joint to scarf up some packets of condiments but my kids already laugh at me for swiping the little individual pats of butter that are served with biscuits, rolls and cornbread.
As if to underscore their opinion about my reputation, Beth brought a sleeve of crackers and seemed nonplussed when I showed her I had purchased a package of oyster crackers.
“I figured you’d go to a restaurant and steal a handful of those individually wrapped crackers,” she admitted.
I just snorted and shoved her crackers out of the way. I did not admit I had thought about doing exactly that, but changed my mind because oyster crackers add fun to any meal.
We played “Escape from Frankenstein” — which is, if you don’t know, the greatest and scariest board game ever invented, perfect for a Halloween party. The game pieces are plastic children fleeing in terror from the monster that lumbers around the game board in pursuit. Fun for all ages!
Then we played Halloween Bingo, with its game boards decorated with pictures of ghosts, pumpkins, candy corn and spiders. Of course, Granma is famous for her craft projects, so everyone chose a plastic suncatcher to paint in bright colors. Or just in all black, as Zeke opted to do.
There were goodie bags for everyone, filled with toys and candy and other surprises, but I wisely saved those for the end of the party. As the kids chomped through Skittles and Starbursts and other sugary treats, their energy and noise increased exponentially. Granma is no fool; just as the zoom and decibel levels reached a crescendo — whoops, well, party’s over, haha, time to go!
I collected hugs from everyone as they filed out the door, then stood on the porch waving as they loaded into their cars and drove away.
“This was the best Halloween party ever!” all three kids exclaimed.
I’m afraid I have to agree.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.