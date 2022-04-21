Joe Hamilton, a city commissioner for Island, is looking to eye the seat of mayor in the upcoming election.

Hamilton, 41, is currently running unopposed for the position that will be vacant as current mayor Vicki Hughes announced in January that she will not run for another term.

“This is my third or fourth time sitting as a city commissioner and when I heard (what) Vicki was doing and she asked me about and a couple others did too,” Hamilton said. “It was one of (those) deals in the back of my … mind and thought about it … and I was like, ‘I’ll put in for it and see how it goes.’ ”

Despite originally being from Whitesville in Daviess County and a graduate of Daviess County High School, Hamilton feels very close to the city of Island, where he’s called home for 22 years, and looks forward to the possibility of serving the residents if elected.

“It’s my little community,” Hamilton said. “I know I got some shoes to fill; Vicki’s done an awesome job …. She’s got some things in the books that she’s looking forward to getting done and I’m going to follow in right behind and along with some other things I’m going to look into …. Mainly, it’s making (sure) the community has what it needs.”

After graduating high school in the late 90s, Hamilton took a gap year before attending Owensboro Community and Technical College (OCTC) for automotive technology.

He then moved to McLean County after a friend of his asked Hamilton to move in with him and his wife in Beech Grove to have a familiar face in the area before moving to Livermore and eventually marrying his wife Jennifer and settling in Island.

Hamilton also has experience working as a farmhand, a trade he learned from his uncle when he was 12 and worked on tobacco fields before moving onto hay and straw.

Hamilton has found work in working in the automotive business and currently works as a mechanic at Miller Tire Center in Sacramento.

Since moving to the county, Hamilton has been involved countywide where he has been on the McLean County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) squad for 10 years as an emergency medical technician (EMT) for about eight to nine years and a volunteer firefighter for both Sacramento Southern District Volunteer Fire Department and Livermore Eastern District Volunteer Fire Department.

His experience working throughout the county also encouraged him to run for mayor in order to give back to the community in another way.

For Hamilton, who has served on the city commission since the early 2010s, Island is a familiar and positive environment.

“Island is a small community. It ain’t very large,” Hamilton said. “You go down the street and there’s no stranger. It’s a home feeling. …It’s almost like going back in time because everybody knows everybody, and everybody says ‘hi.’ It’s a warm, welcoming feeling.”

As mayor, Hamilton plans to focus on what the residents of Island want, something he notes Hughes and mayors previously were keen on.

Some of the priorities are developing infrastructure for parks and recreational opportunities like playgrounds while also focusing attention on utilizing the Island Wooden Bridge Park on a more regular basis for events to help draw people into the community.

“You know for the longest time, Island was known for the ‘Island Burger’ down there at the Dairy Freeze and that’s about all you heard,” Hamilton said. “(I’ll) try to look more towards (having more) stuff in general … and try to look more for (people) wanting to move to Island where they want to be there, happy to move there and enjoy it. …I’m going to try to work towards that.”

Hamilton wants to be able to return Island to a time that someone close to him remembers fondly even if he can’t make any definitive promises.

“(My wife) Jen was born and raised in Island … and hearing her talk about how it was when she was little growing up,” Hamilton said. “...I mean, it just hits home. When she can express the way it was and it was an enjoyable time at the festivals (and) at different events, that’s kind of what I want to bring back to where if you brought your wife and kids up there next year, you’d want to come back. It was something enjoyable and eventful and that’s what I want.”

Hamilton views the mayor position in a similar vein to his work as a mechanic, noting that it can be a challenge and that each day presents something new.

“...It’s all about the footwork and digging,” Hamilton said. “...It’s about digging a little deeper and seeing what we can find and we can do (for the community). …It’s going to be a challenge, but that’s what I like. I look forward to having a challenge. It makes it interesting every day … and it kind of gets on those little brain cells and starts plucking at them and thinking hard and figuring everything out to where everything’s running together smoothly like a well-oiled machine ….”

Though Hamilton is currently running unopposed, he hopes that voters will be inclined to vote for him on election day for what he says he stands for.

“The main reason why I would appreciate everybody’s votes is because, to me, myself — I’m an honest person,” Hamilton said. “If you come and ask me a question, I’m going to give you the most up forward question and answer to that. …The honesty is the best policy. I’ll be as honest with you as I can and have an open-door policy … no matter what time or day. I’m me. I’m not going to make myself out to be the president, the vice president — I’m Joe. I do go to church, I’m a Christian, I do make mistakes … but honesty is the best policy and that’s about all I could ask for.”

