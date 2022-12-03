OWENWS-12-03-22 HAMMER STAIN

Owner Kenny Payner, right, and Eric Paulson stands inside the workshop area at Hammer & Stain Owensboro studio on Friday at 411 W. Fourth St.

 Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

There’s a new do-it-yourself workshop in town that allows people to create crafts, socialize, and take a keepsake home with them — all without having to deal with the mess.

The shop, Hammer & Stain Owensboro, is affiliated with the national Hammer & Stain brand.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.