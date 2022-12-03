There’s a new do-it-yourself workshop in town that allows people to create crafts, socialize, and take a keepsake home with them — all without having to deal with the mess.
The shop, Hammer & Stain Owensboro, is affiliated with the national Hammer & Stain brand.
Owner Kenneth Keller opened it about five weeks ago in the building on West Fourth Street that previously housed the Over the Rainbow Child Care and Preschool, which Keller previously directed for 31 years.
Hammer & Stain entails customers finding a decorative piece of wood, staining it, and designing it to their liking. Items include frames, pallets, signs and more. The workshop also has premade ceramics that people can paint, including Nativity scenes, Santa Claus figurines, and piggy banks.
“It’s a great place for people who like crafts, and they don’t want to buy all that stuff. They just come here, do the fun part, and leave with something they made,” Keller said. “And we clean everything up.”
Hammer & Stain offers open sessions where people can walk in and paint, as well as workshops where people create something specific.
For example, Keller said he recently hosted a workshop where people painted wooden sleighs.
Hammer & Stain also hosts private parties, where people can bring their drink of choice. After a few glasses of wine, designs can get wild, according to Keller.
“We recently had a ‘Bad Moms Night’ named after the movie. …They left with some sayings that I probably can’t repeat,” Keller said with a chuckle.
In the future, Keller says he plans on hosting events for elderly people.
Keller is working with Eric Paulson and Donna McGinnis, who were also former workers at Over the Rainbow. Keller said Paulson and McGinnis introduced him to Hammer & Stain.
“I didn’t know anything about it, and didn’t think I’d enjoy it as much as I do,” Keller said.
