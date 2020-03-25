The Malcolm Bryant Corp. will put all of its hotels — including both Hampton Inns in Owensboro — on hiatus from 3 p.m. Thursday “until it is safe again for employees to return to work,” the company announced Tuesday.
It was the first such announcement by a hotel in Owensboro during the current coronavirus pandemic.
Mark Calitri, president of the Owensboro-Daviess County Convention & Visitors Bureau, said he hasn’t heard of any other hotels that plan to close.
TownePlace Suites by Marriott announced on its Facebook page Tuesday that it is staying open.
Madison Silvert, president of the company, said, “This is purely a precautionary measure for our team members. We made a commitment not to reduce our employees’ hours early on. That was not an easy financial decision to make, but we made it work. There came a time, as our understanding of the coronavirus became clearer and cases were getting closer to home, that we began to think of putting our hotels on a temporary hiatus for the good of public health.”
He said, “Employees’ financial health remains a priority as well. We have been in direct contact with the state workforce cabinet at the highest levels to ensure that our employees will not see any disruption or delay in their pay. We always put our team members first, and we want to make sure that they are healthy and ready to return to work when this pandemic is over.”
Silvert said, “However, we have a duty to the public as well, and we believe this is the right thing to do to help reduce public gathering and the eventual burden on our health care resources.”
The company’s hotels include the 150-room Hampton Inn and Suites Owensboro-Downtown/Waterfront, the 86-room Hampton Inn Owensboro South and the Hampton Inn Louisville Northeast.
